12 Christmas Classics To Cook This Year
A Mini Christmas Cookbook: my favourites from the WTYCT archives
If you can’t beat ‘em, why try? This week, I’m sharing my favourite Christmas recipes of years gone by. There’s enough time left until the Big Day to add something different to your menu plan. IF YOU DARE…
Hark! Herald angels, hot toddies, heaving fridges… It’s no surprise that I’m into Christmas, and I couldn’t help myself working on some new Christmassy recipes for this year. But the truth is, like many people, I love to re-cook many of the same recipes every year. They deserve another moment of appreciation. Plus, there is no point reinventing what already works just as it should, am I right?
So if you’re hosting, need a dessert to take to a mate’s, or want to fill your fridge with canapés to snack on in front of the tele… let’s cook!
I present, my 12 favourite Christmas recipes:
Savoury Specials:
Gravlax, and all the Trimmings – My Christmas Eve Feast: Beetroot Gravlax, My Favourite Potato Salad, Devilled Eggs, Smoked Mackerel Pâté, and Quick Pickled Cucumber and Beetroot
Three Wise Canapés – Smoked Oyster, Paprika and Mignonette Bites, French Onion Dip Puffs, and Smoked Mackerel and Beetroot Vol-au-vents
Everything Bagel Cheese and Egg Brioche Buns – Because Christmas breakfasts matter, too
Desserts To Dazzle:
Low-Maintenance Ones:
I hope you enjoy one or a few of these recipes. See you next time!