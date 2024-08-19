Hello! I’m writing to you feeling very grateful because last week the newsletter reached the milestone of 2000 subscribers! It’s insane to me that this many people like to read my words/make my recipes, and I can’t thank you enough for being one of them.

Paid subscribers enable WTYCT to exist, and so in celebration of the big 2k I’ve got not 1 but 3 discounts for you further down in this email.

We’re talking 20% off from my pals at The Tinned Fish Market, 15% off the best pasta and pantry products from Odysea, and 10% off Salter, who make my kitchen gadget of the year/decade. All 3 discounts are especially for you and valid for 2 months, until 18th October 2024, so if you’re not a Paid Subscriber today, there’s time. There are plenty of great interviews coming up, I hope you’ll join the club!

Before we get into this week’s recipe proper, I wanted to let you know that I was honoured to feature on Sophie Davidson’s excellent newsletter, Women Cook For Me, today, where I share my Cobb Salad and Banana Fritters recipes, and talk about the chokehold that American cuisine has over me. I hope you will enjoy the recipes!

If you don’t already, you should subscribe to Women Cook For Me, for beautiful kitchen stories. It’s one of my favourite things to get in my inbox. Thanks Sophie!

Now on to our recipe… Chicken fillet burgers mean different things to different people. To me, this one is perfect. As a lover of all things thrifty, I appreciate that you can make a meal for 2 with one chicken breast. All that’s needed in addition is a dose of something saucy and acidic, a little crunch, and of course some cheese and mayo…

I have a thing about chicken fillet burgers. Always have, ever since I fell in love with the one at Ed’s Easy Diner in Bluewater, aged 8 or 9. It was the plainest chicken burger imaginable, looking back, and if I ate it now I think I’d think “what was I thinking”? It was chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo, I think. Maybe my judgement was marred by the heady combination of chips, ketchup and banana milkshake that always accompanied it. But back then, it was the pinnacle of a burger to me. And as the beginning of my chicken-burger-eating life, it set me up well.

I had a long love affair with Nando’s chicken burger, which meant a lot to me too, until it was ruined by a stale bun once and I could never go back. As for breaded chicken in a bun, I love it as much as the next person (for that, try my Nashville Hot Chicken burgers). But a chicken fillet treated a bit more simply, without the need for deep frying, has its place. In this recipe, I decided to once again pair chicken with a tomatillo salsa like I did with my tomatillo escalopes. The sauce’s sharpness goes so well with the meat and the way it tenderises it slightly as it cooks makes for a fantastic fillet to go in between a bun.

Topped with burger cheese (which I recently found out can’t be called cheese but instead ‘slices’, because it doesn’t contain enough milk), pickled red onions, as well as a small handful of lettuce or cabbage, this is a simple treat. Serve it for your next barbecue, Friday night meal, or TV dinner. It’s suitable for any occasion. Hope you give it a go.

Tomatillo Chicken Fillet Burger