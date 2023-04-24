Why do foods from our childhood have such power over us? You may know that I don’t hate on Norman’s (the Tufnell Park cafe) like some of the internet does. Me, I respect Norman’s for acing what they do. In fact, I admit to being influenced by them, with this here recipe. If you’ve ever eaten a wobbly School Dinner Cheese Flan, I hope this week’s newsletter will speak to you. I’ve tested it in both the air fryer and the oven, and both ways work a treat.

Nostalgia in food is a funny thing. Seeing, smelling and tasting foods of your past is undeniably powerful. Almost like time travel. But there is also something profoundly corny about nostalgia in this context. Something that poet Billy Collins touches on with panache in his poem “nostalgia” when he jokes…

Remember the 1340s? ….

Everyone would pause for beer and onions in the afternoon,

and at night we would play a game called “Find the Cow.”

This is funny to me because it touches on something that is so ridiculously true: we love to romanticise times (and food) that were objectively not better. The absurd pull of the nostalgic is something that Dan Hancox (co-host of one of my favourite podcasts Cursed Objects) delves deep into in his great article Who Remembers Proper Binmen?.

“The vitality of the nostalgia industrial complex is a reminder of just how appealing it is to have your private reminiscences, buried memories and hazy childhood images validated by others – whatever your age. It is a source of comfort to know you are not mistaken, that your version of your life’s story is shared.”

Which brings us on to school dinner foods.