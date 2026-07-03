I love elaborate meals but I don’t have so much time for them these days. This week’s recipe is the kind I find myself in need of regularly: a filling, healthy dinner that doesn’t take much mental power to prepare. It uses a refreshing yogurt dressing to make a simple roast vegetable salad into something more substantial. Further down I’ve written about the treasure trove that is the BBC Archive on YouTube.

We’ve had a crazy week, involving ambulances, vomit, and a night of 30 minutes sleep. I haven’t had such little sleep since the night I gave birth, so it was a real hit to the senses. It’s safe to say my brain is feeling a little dum dum.

I’m learning that when you’re a parent you have to suck up your own emotions and pretend to be made of steel. For the greater good. Not an easy task for a soft lass such as myself, but I’m trying. The good news is everyone is okay now, Eli has learned to say I love you, and all of our bellies are once again full. Just like our hearts.

In the spirit of low-capacity brain function, this week’s recipe is an easy meal that, once you've roasted the vegetables, can be put together in about 15 minutes. I first shared it on an Instagram video a few years ago. It’s very versatile – use whatever 2-3 vegetables you have in your veg drawer at the time. I love peppers, carrots, beetroot, tomatoes, cauliflower, aubergine, fennel or onion here. You can switch up the grain too. The only constants are the dressing and the halloumi. I used the new Odysea yogurt here, which is SO good and creamy (you can get it from Sainsbury’s). Hope you like this one.

Grain and Roast Vegetable Salad with Yogurt Dressing

100g giant couscous or pearl barley

2-4 vegetables to roast, chopped into chunks

150-200g Greek yogurt

1 tbsp tahini

1 lemon

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp nigella seeds

A handful of herbs (coriander/mint/parsley)

1 pack of halloumi

Pickled chillis (optional)

Sumac/Aleppo/urfa chilli flakes



Turn the oven on to 180°c. Drizzle the vegetables with olive oil and season with salt and pepper then roast them for 35-50 minutes until they're cooked through and golden (how long this takes will depend on your chosen vegetables, the lower time for peppers and tomatoes, the longer for carrots or beetroot). Toast the coriander and nigella seeds in a dry pan for 1 minute then grind to a coarse powder in a pestle and mortar. Add the tahini to the yogurt along with the juice of half a lemon, the spices, a tablespoon of olive oil, and salt and pepper. Stir well. Wash and chop the herbs. Cook the giant couscous or barley in boiling salted water according to packet instructions, then drain and rinse with cold water. Stir some olive oil through it. Fry the halloumi in olive oil, turning once, until golden on all sides, then season with lemon juice. To serve, place half the barley or couscous on each plate and then arrange half the roasted vegetables on top, along with their roasting juices. Dot the yogurt dressing around the plate and add lots of the herbs, and the fried halloumi. It’s nice to sprinkle some sumac, Aleppo and urfa chilli flakes on at the end. You could also drizzle some pomegranate molasses if you like.

Everyone needs to know about this YouTube channel

Insane though it may sound, sometimes, me and Charles are too tired to watch TV. Instead, we have taken to watching YouTube videos on our television, which I suppose provides a way for us to kind of mindlessly scroll, communally. It turns what could be a cursed, antisocial activity into a more convivial one. That’s what I tell myself, anyway.

One of the channels we’ve been really enjoying of late has been the BBC Archive. We were served a video about sweets on there by the strange but great YouTube algorithm. The only algorithm I will ever say anything good about.

The archives contain over 1800 videos of everything from a look at when seat belts became compulsory, to the Rise of Vegetarians. It’s crazy how footage from just 30 years ago can feel so otherworldly.

These are five of our favourites so far:

Watching for example, The World of Sweets, my main takeaway was how much knowledge the people interviewed had about their craft. They seem to take genuine pride in they work. I usually hate the word (and concept), but they feel like “experts”. Like people you could truly learn something from. Is it me or is that feeling harder to encounter these days? (Okay fine, Kathlyn Turner notwithstanding).

In the time of AI and being ‘chronically online’, there is a lack of mystery now. I think this translates to a kind of a cynicism: how can we tell if what people are telling us (online or about themselves), is true, when to cheat and embellish is now so easy? We risk losing something. Is it genuine curiosity about others? I don’t know. Seems like life was better when all the information in the world was not available at the click of a button, and you actually had to work a little harder to find it.

If we can’t timetravel to that slower world, at least we can dive into a BBC Archive YouTube hole! A little misplaced nostalgia never hurt anyone.

1 year ago… Lancashire Slab Pie

2 years ago… Pasta con Salsiccia e Funghi

3 years ago… Timballo

4 years ago… Summer Cauliflower Cheese and Mexican Potato Salad

See you next time!