Hello! Happy 2026 to you. I hope you’re enjoying yours so far. I’m beginning proceedings with a retrospective of pies, because I believe they are the perfect January food. Enjoy!

I am pie positive. January naturally lends itself to being the month of pies. Just as the land becomes blanketed in frost or (if we’re lucky) snow, so too should your food become blanketed in pastry.

I think there is a science to our craving for comfort food in the winter, but I won’t pretend to know the ins and outs of it. My rudimentary interpretation is that minus temperatures make your body work harder to keep warm, and so you need more energy stores to burn in the colder months. Hence: pie!!! Science calls for it. Double carb dinners of pie and mash or chips, even better.

We have a range of pastries here. Shop-bought puff, wholemeal pastry, olive oil pastry, buttery shortcrust. Each one brings something different and unique to the party. Why not try a different pie each week? You won’t get bored, I promise.

Let’s put a lid on it.

Without further ado, please find My 9 Favourite Pies :

If you’re reading in Australia where it’s summer, Lancashire slab pie is the one for you! Or if you want to make it and it’s winter where you are, you can switch out the courgettes for butternut squash. Delicious.

BONUS pastry-forward, vegetarian recipes:

Cheese Flan

Spanakopita (sub Wild Garlic for spinach here)

If you’ve made any of these pies, I’d love to know your favourite.

See you soon with a new dinner recipe to get your heart pumping. Until then, keep your hats on and your hand cream topped up.