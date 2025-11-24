Today’s recipe is an easy breakfast dish that is basically sugar-free, but hits the sweet spot. It’s inspired by a dish that was on the menu at a cafe in Melbourne circa 2011-2017. Proof that cafes and restaurants live on long after they close their doors, in memories and on plates. Below the recipe, I am playing ‘Hor or Not’ with words and phrases, in the hope that those I’ve declared Not Hot die in 2026.

Waffles came back into my life when I was weaning Eli, and found that they were a perfect food for their relative versatility (and lack of mess). They are also a great thing to take out with you in a little container and feed a baby in a pram because again: lack of mess. I made him some wholemeal waffles which contained cooked apple instead of sugar and they were delicious.

They reminded me of the Apple Pie Waffles from the menu at Mixed Business (RIP), in which the waffles were topped with caramelised apple, nutty pastry crumble, and ice cream. My version mimics the apple topping but with walnuts cooked in butter and sugar to make things a little less time-consuming. You can top these with yogurt, butter, ice cream or cream. Or any combination you like.

If you don’t have a waffle iron, you can cook these like pancakes in a hot (preferably cast iron) pan.