Hello! This week’s recipe comes to you from the baking talent behind Ester’s cafe in Stoke Newington, Ms Nia Burr! This recipe was a big deal for me because to tell you the truth, I have long been a scone sceptic. I’ve just never really understood what all the fuss is about - until now! Nia has shared with us a scone recipe so good that it has converted me to the pleasures of this ever-popular sweet treat… Further down, My Top 3 supermarket own brand picks.

Ester’s cafe is famous for Saturday queues around the block, for being voted home of London’s best mince pie, and for constantly delivering epic brunches to people of North London.

This Chocolate and Fig Scone recipe comes to you from their baked selection and it is jaw-droppingly delicious. These don’t take long to prepare, so if you find yourself with a spare hour and a hankering for something sweet in these chilly times, I highly recommend trying these out.

A few tips for before you start! Ensure you have enough time to chill the scones for at least 45 minutes before baking. If you don’t like the combination of chocolate and orange, maybe use a little less orange zest here. And promise me that if you bake these you’ll eat at least one when it’s still warm from the oven, for the greatest experience. I never thought I could be excited about a scone, and yet here I am.

P.S. In case you missed it I wrote an article for The Guardian last week about tinned fish having its TikTok moment. I’m a tinned fish enthusiast so it was great fun! Thank you to everyone who has been so nice about it!

Let’s get down to business…

Nia’s Chocolate and Fig Scones

65g dried figs, chopped

100ml hot brewed earl grey tea

150g plain flour

50g wholemeal flour of your choice* (spelt, rye or wholemeal would work well. Avoid gluten free eg. buckwheat flour) (OR just use more plain flour)

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

55g caster sugar

110g butter, cold and cubed

Zest of 1 orange

1 egg

30ml milk, plus more to brush the scones

30g yoghurt

50g your favourite dark chocolate, chopped, plus more to top the scones

Demerara sugar, to sprinkle

Flaky sea salt, to sprinkle



1 hour before you want to make the scones, soak the figs in the earl grey tea for 20 minutes. Drain and allow to cool. Prepare a tray that will fit in your freezer with a sheet of greaseproof paper on it. Set aside. Sift the flours, baking powder and salt into a large bowl (if using wholemeal flour, the bran might get stuck in the sieve. That’s fine, just add it back into the bowl once sifted). Whisk in the caster sugar. Add the butter and orange zest. Using your fingertips, work the butter into the flour until the mixture looks sandy and the pieces of butter are no bigger than a pea. This might take longer than you think and your hands might start to hurt, keep going! Toss in the soaked figs and chocolate until well combined. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg, milk and yoghurt. Pour the mixture over the flour mix. Using your hands, gently toss the mixture until the wet ingredients are incorporated – the mixture will be very sticky! Spreading your fingers and treating them like chopsticks can help. Continue mixing in the bowl until the mixture comes together, making sure you incorporate the dry bits at the bottom of the bowl. Form the mixture into a giant snowball in the bowl. Transfer to the tray you prepared earlier. Gently press down on the snowball to turn it into a disc about 1 inch tall, and 6 inches in diameter. Neaten up the edges with your hands as you go. Freeze the disc for 45 minutes – 1 hour. Remove from the freezer. Cut the disc into 5 as if you were cutting slices of cake. Brush the tops of the scones with milk, and sprinkle with the demerara sugar and flaky salt. Top with a piece of chocolate. Place on a large tray, spaced apart as the scones will spread a little as they cook. Bake at 180°C or gas mark 6 for 25 – 27 minutes or until golden brown. Nia’s own perfect specimens

When the own brand slaps…

Seeing as how food inflation seems to be here to stay, with even our bargain supermarkets putting prices up to never-before-seen levels, this week I’m sharing My Top 3 items where I think that the cheap versions are better than the branded.