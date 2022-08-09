Today we are taking a trip to Satriale’s pork store, because in this edition Ton’, we’re making SUNDAY SAUCE. But not any kind of Sunday Sauce. This is BBQ Leftovers Sunday Sauce (which works with un-barbecued meat also), carrying all the smoky char of the grill but with the tender tomatoiness of the best red sauce.

Is Sunday Sauce what Eminem referred to when he teased about “Mom’s spaghetti?”. Maybe so. I knew this accidental recipe was my most successful of the year when my boyfriend Charles referred to it as “the best dish you’ve ever made”.

In my opinion, it is more intense and impactful than Spag Bol. And it is truly a budget Sunday Sauce, as it’s made with leftovers, and we eschew the traditional meatballs as the sausages do that job for us. It’s laughably easy, you need just make one or two moves at the stove, then chuck everything in a pot and walk away.

We have here a sauce so rich it clings to the pasta as fervently as A-Jay clung on to his childhood. Ladies and gents, it’s a dish so richly meaty, so heaving with the results of the maillard reaction, it will have you blinking in the mirror thinking you’ve seen Carmella Soprano herself. Grab a glass of something delicious, make a toast in honour of the one and only Tony Sirico. And let’s do this.

Further down you’ll find an interview with the legend behind none other than my favourite food Instagram of the moment @Penne_Arrabiatta, plus I share my thoughts on eating in podcasts.