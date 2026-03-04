March is here! Which means it’s time to listen to this Art Garfunkel banger. Also time to enjoy blood oranges before they’re gone again. This week’s recipe is another way I’ve been consuming them this year (the first was my pizzas here). This is a simple one-bowl recipe, that has the best of both a steamed and sponge pudding. Further down are some eating notes, including reflecting on a Thai meal at Noisy Oyster in Shoreditch.

When I worked at delicious. magazine, we would have quarterly company-wide meetings to brainstorm feature ideas for the upcoming season. I started the job in lockdown, so it took about two years for me to meet any of my colleagues in person. Zoom meetings were always a weird way to try to creatively brainstorm. Even more so when no one knew who you were except in pixelated form. At my first of these meetings in the late hot summer of 2020, cover ideas for the winter magazine were on the agenda. I suggested a blood orange steamed pudding, which seemed to go down well. Sure enough it became the first idea of mine to make it into print, as the February cover star (albeit not my own recipe).

I’ve had a thing for blood orange puddings ever since. This week’s recipe bakes in a water bath – also known as an inch of boiling water in a roasting tray around its bowl. This helps it to stay moist, and cook evenly (like your body in an onsen). It’s a simple tweak on the classic steamed pudding, with less of the strings, foil, and faff, and more of the pudding you want. Plus it’s ready in 40 minutes instead of over an hour.

I am sure a chef would painstakingly remove any pith from their orange and laugh at my presentation below. But I am not a chef, I am a mum. A bit of pith never hurt anyone. Hope you enjoy this!