The world has not become any less horrible in recent months. The Sameer Project is raising funds for tents, food and water in north and south Gaza, helping those living in the most hellish and abhorrent of circumstances. If you can donate here and here, please do.

I am relieved that amidst a news cycle that seems to get worse every passing week, there is finally a small glimmer of hope in UK politics again, in the form of a new and growing party led by Zarah Sultana, Jeremy Corbyn, and trade unionists. I'm really pleased that Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition is fully backing the new – currently nameless – party (I stood as a TUSC council candidate in 2022). You can watch a video of a recent meeting attended by 1000+ trade unionists here to get your blood pumping and you can sign up to the new party here. I find it reassuring to remember that there are 600k of us already signed up and raring to go. And with the knowledge of long timers like TUSC’s Dave Nellist being involved, as well as the lessons learned from our own experiences of campaigning in the Corbyn years, I feel like we can actually build a party to stand up to Starmer’s Labour and Farage’s Reform that could win. At last!!!!!

To baking…

A couple of weeks ago I asked on Instagram whether you were most interested in cake, iced fingers or choux bun recipes. Cake won (and I have a couple I’m working on coming up in the autumn), but I couldn’t get finger buns out of my head, especially as 30% of you were also interested. So here we go.

I saw Nicola Lamb write about iced buns in her amazing glazed doughnuts recipe a few weeks ago. She described them as essentially iced white bread rolls and I realised that that’s why I love them so much. They have a simple appeal, like a sugar sandwich or the Australian fairy bread. All the best buns are some form of bread plus sugar after all. I’ve enriched the dough here with egg and butter, so it’s a bit more hydrated than a regular bap. And the tangzhong method is our shortcut to mega soft rolls.

As for the icing…

Near where I live in South East London there is a mulberry tree. Just look at it!

I have taken my baby Eli to pick berries from it a couple of times already this summer, and stained both of our clothes. It’s still giving. The flavour of mulberries is a bit like a delightful combination of blackberries and raspberries and I for one, love them.

I wanted to bake a bun to honour these beautiful berries, and these bright pink iced buns are it. But really any berry will do in the icing, and blackberries in particular (currently available for free almost everywhere in the UK) are a great option. I hope you'll give these buns a go!

A reminder that WTYCT is now on maternity leave until September!

I’ll see you then.

Mulberry or Blackberry Iced Fingers