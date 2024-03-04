Blood oranges are my highpoint of winter. Like rhubarb or figs, they are a fruit that can still only be bought seasonally. I don’t like to let their time pass me by without commemoration and so, here’s my Tarte au Blood Orange. These are a creamy, gleaming pud. Further down I’m sharing February cooking highlights and the best things I ate out of home in the last four weeks, too.

A lemon tart, or ‘tarte au citron’ is a dessert I like to order and to make, chiefly because I respect how refreshing it is. Here, the sweet, tart crimson of blood oranges is brought to the mix.

If you don’t have diddy tart tins, you could make this in one larger 25cm tart tin. Fluted edges are nice but not essential. Not all tart tins are created equal so if you have a little too much filling mixture leftover, do as god intended and make a blood orange posset by pouring the custard into an ovenproof ceramic ramekin. Simple. The poached orange slices for decoration can be eaten whole, as they’re not far off being candied.