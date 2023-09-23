This week’s recipe is one I first cooked 8 years ago, and I don’t know why it’s taken me so long to bring it back into my life again. In this easy recipe we make a hot sauce with the added fruitiness of pineapple juice and douse it all over our trout, then grill them under a very hot grill. Further down I’m sharing what I ate at Kolae, a new Thai restaurant opening in Borough next month. My aim is that this week’s food will make the trout blush, your cheeks blush and your heart pump. Come along for the ride…

Scotch bonnet chillies are powerful fellas, and their capsaicin will try to latch into your hands, eyes, throat – you name it. If you let it. The key is to show the chillies who is boss, and in the words of James Taylor: that’s why I’m here.

I take most of the seeds out of the chillies, and you can do that with gloves on, or dab a bit of oil on your fingers when you handle them – which a kind shopkeeper once told me stops the substance penetrating your pores. And your paws. Just be careful picking up your knife or anything sharp with oily fingers, obviously. If you neither have gloves, nor want to do the oil thing, another option is to grab a piece of kitchen towel and use that as protection between you and the pepper. But most of all between you and the seeds.

This scotch bonnet sauce is pretty adaptable – you can make it with real onion and garlic or you can use the powdered kind if that’s what you have. If you do, I recommend using 1 tsp of cornflour when you blend it up as it won’t be as naturally thick as if you use the real thing. To take things up a notch and add a little feel-good factor I decided to serve the fish with a caramelised lemon ‘cheek’ (more on that below). It makes the lemon juice come out much more easily and gives it an even sweeter flavour but it also looks gorgeous. That can’t be denied.

What to serve it with is entirely your decision but I believe baby potatoes are a charming accompaniment, and you can dress them just with lots of butter, a dash of vinegar and some sumac or you can go all out and make brown butter for an even more luxurious feel. Though I think a nice bowl of steamed rice would be just lovely too. A little shredded cabbage that’s been dressed in lemon or vinegar (or both) and tossed with some dill or mint adds a lovely bit of green crunch.