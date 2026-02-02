Welcome to February. This week’s recipe is a thrifty number made with winter’s most hardy brassica: cabbage. Perfect for another Manic Monday. I am a big fan of cabbage and pasta, and this soupier dinner is a another one for the books.

Some weeks, the meal plan is a struggle. During these days of full-time work and toddler rearing, I’m often finding myself without time to get to the shops. Or without enough money to quite splash out on what I’d want to cook, in an ideal world. That limitation can be the beginning of great things.

Forced to play with ingredients in a new way, you can end up with dinners that create something substantial out of not very much. It’s a satisfying way to cook, and one I can feel myself getting more into in the chaos of family life. This week’s recipe is one such dish.

I had a white cabbage and celery in the veg drawer, and lentils and anchovies in the cupboard. I knew I wanted to include ditalini because small pasta and lentils are a thing I enjoy (see this newsletter’s most popular recipe, Lemony Leek and Lentil Orzo). So spoonable. And so, Cabbage and Lentil Ditalini was born. Of course in the spirit of this dish if you don’t have ditalini, you could use macaroni, conchiglie, stelline or another smaller pasta shape. Similarly, you could use a different fresh herb.

I’ve recently discovered dill seeds and I’m quite into using them in the base of more than just curries. They bring a nice aniseedy hum with a caraway-esque warmth. You can use fennel seeds if you prefer, or even go with onion seeds if aniseed isn’t your thing.

As many a parent will attest, a small child can be the harshest food critic. I’m happy to report that my son Eli loved this! He had three servings. I hope you enjoy it as much as he did.

Cabbage and Lentil Ditalini

Olive oil

6 anchovies

½ white cabbage (or use savoy)

2 celery sticks

1 onion

½ tsp dill or fennel seeds

½ tsp chilli flakes

300g cooked green or brown lentils

500ml cup chicken/vegetable stock

150g ditalini (aka tubetti)

Juice of half a lemon

Knob of butter (optional)

Parmesan, to garnish (optional)

Dill, to garnish (optional)

Finely chop the onion and celery sticks (I do this in a food processor). Cut the cabbage into 6 thin wedges, with the stalk largely in tact, as this will keep the wedges in place. In a heavy-bottomed pot, add the olive oil and sautée the chopped onion and celery with a pinch of salt for about 7 minutes, stirring well. Add the anchovies, followed by the dill/fennel seeds and chilli flakes and cook for a further 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the cooked lentils and chicken or vegetable, along with stock and plenty of salt and pepper. In a frying pan, add some olive oil and a knob of butter and cook the wedges of cabbage on a medium heat, face down, for 2-3 minutes. Turn when they’re very well browned and charred, and cook on the other side for the same length of time. Now, with a fish slice or tongs carefully remove the cabbage wedges and place them in the pot of lentils. If they come apart a bit it doesn’t matter too much, but it’s nice if you have a few in tact to top the bowls with. Cook everything gently on a low heat for 2 minutes then turn off the pan. Finally, when you’re nearly ready to eat, add the ditalini and turn the pan back on the heat. Place a lid on the pot, cook for the time on the packet instructions. Turn off the heat and squeeze over the juice of the half a lemon. Allow everything to relax a little together before serving in bowls topped with a cabbage wedge, a drizzle of olive oil and the dill and parmesan, if using.

The best eating of my January was carb-heavy brown food. Those seen here were mostly eaten on my Birthday last week. The pancakes were made this weekend and kept warm on my birthday present: an aluminium sheet-rack of the sort I have been coveting for months, as influenced by all my favourite American YouTubers. A totally unnecessary piece of equipment and yet totally indispensable all at the same time. For a lover of deep frying and baking, racks don’t come much better. Thanks Charles!

Pictured above, left to right:

Sausage, Egg and Chips at West Norwood’s delightful Electric Café (est. 1905, read more about it here). Chicken Milanese with spaghetti in red sauce (recipe here). Leftover chicken schnitzels (from the above) in a mushroom and green pepper sauce with mashed potatoes. Saturday Blueberry Pancakes.

