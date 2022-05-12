In today’s newsletter, I’ve got a special UK-wide discount code from Mexican Mama for you which will help towards the ingredients for this week’s dishes. I’m sharing a BIRRIA QUESATACOS recipe to make with the leftover meat and stock from the goat taco recipe that was in Monday’s newsletter. Further down, I’ve also got a speedy breakfast or lunch dish for you - with credit going to my Mum and Market Lane in Melbourne, who I believe own the mushroom burger game.