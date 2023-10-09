Hello! I got back from a week in Chicago on Wednesday, where we walked 52 miles and ate at 20 establishments in 7 days. I was absolutely floored by the food (because it was great) and will share plenty about that soon. For now, this week I have a do-gooding soup for you followed by a chat with journalist, author, loveable South East London rogue, but most importantly my friend: Francisco Garcia. We talk sandwiches, saving the best until last, and why cardboard cutlery sucks.

A week of eating the rich and fatty foods of the American Midwest was glorious, but has left me craving something healthy and full of vegetables. This week’s recipe delivers that, but it’s filling and quick to make too. It’s a Red Lentil Soup inspired by the one that can be found in many North African restaurants, which I’m a huge fan of. Well-spiced, fresh yet still hearty, it is in my view an uncomplicated legend of the soup world. I’ve added halloumi because I can’t help myself and who doesn’t want to find nuggets of cheese in their soup?

Charring the lemon might sound like effort but it makes the fruit’s juice a little sweeter, the acidity therefore less bitter and brings a hint of smokiness. It also makes the lemon much more easy to squeeze. I like to serve the soup in enamel bowls which keep it nice and hot, and I enjoy that the soup keeps the little cubes of halloumi warm and supple so that they don’t turn squeaky but remain delightfully stretchy inside. Hope you like this recipe folks!