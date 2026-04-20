Hello! Sometimes starters are actually better than mains. Today’s recipe takes what would otherwise be a delicious but over-too-soon starter (cheese stuffed peppers) and makes them the prized topping of a bowl of orzo, so you can stretch it out over many a mouthful.

My last recipe was all about the excellent combination of cheese and peppers. Here that pairing is expressed another way, to equally pleasing effect. These peppers have something of the chilles rellenos or jalapeño popper about them, without the deep frying. No one (except me?) wants to be knee-deep in batter and oil on a weeknight.

Instead, we simply roast peppers and fill their pockets half-way through with yogurty Cotherstone cheese which then melts and goes golden as they continue to cook. Caramelised onions and lemons are stirred through orzo along with a few herbs and some chilli flakes. Bring the two together. The job is done!

Paid Subscribers can get 15% off Cotherstone cheese from Neal’s Yard Dairy via last week’s newsletter. If you can’t get Cotherstone in your home city, I’d recommend a mix of good Cheddar and mozzarella here.

Cheese Stuffed Pepper Orzo

5-6 long peppers (red or green or both)

200g Cotherstone

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 lemon, ¾ thinly sliced horizontally, saving ¼ to juice

200g orzo

30g butter

1 tsp thyme leaves

2 tbsp coriander leaves

Preheat your oven to 180°C. Use a sharp knife to slice carefully lengthwise down each long pepper. Add your peppers to an oven tray and roast for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the cheese into 5-6 long thin triangles. Remove the peppers from the oven and gently add the long cheese slices to the middle pocket of each pepper, then return to the oven for a further 15- 20 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbling. Get a non-stick or cast iron pan on a high heat and cook the lemon slices until browned. Remove carefully with a long spatula. Cut each slice into two or three pieces and set aside. Cook your onion in the olive oil for 10 minutes until caramelising. Add the orzo and cover with 500-600ml water (exactly how much will depend on the size of your pan). Cook until the water evaporates and the orzo is al dente (add more water if it dries out and needs further cooking) . Finish by stirring through the the thyme leaves, lemon juice, butter and lemon pieces. Serve in bowls topped with a 1 or 2 of the cheese stuffed peppers and the coriander leaves. Enjoy!

As part of my ongoing ambition to use my phone less, I have made a commitment to myself to start making more use of my cookbooks. Instead of just Googling a recipe and overwhelming myself with options every time, I’m trying (where I can) to restrict my choice to the 25 or so recipe books on my shelf.

Their indexes have become my ally. When I have an ingredient to use up in the fridge or a dish type in mind, I’ve been flicking to the back pages and seeing what the the book has got to offer. Sometimes I have no luck, and in these cases I tend to resort to my old rotation of faithful recipes in my Google Keep, or on Smitten Kitchen or Recipe Tin Eats. But often what I need is right there on ink and paper.

I’m enjoying this new style of meal planning. It means that instead of letting some kind of premeditated idea dictate what I make via a Google search, I’m opening up my mind to the images or recipe titles that tickle my fancy after a leaf through. A bit of recipe window-shopping done the old-fashioned way.

The best of this month’s cookbook finds have been: