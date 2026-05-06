The name’s fond, chicken fond. This week I have an easy roast for you, that brings together a globally adored combination: chicken and rice. It takes the roast chicken into territory that releases it from the shackles of Sunday. Dill butter and herbs lighten and lift for Spring, and roasted leeks bring sweetness. Do you like good chicken? Then come on in.

Part of a roast chicken’s appeal is being able to make it by heart. There is reassurance in roasting it the same way, every time. But, mixing it up slightly – bespoking the bird – is equally exciting. Will it be a different pan, herb, brine, or seasoning? Poultry power is in your hands.

My usual roast chicken method is peppered with ideas from recipes past. The boiled and stabbed lemon is a trick I learnt from a Jamie Oliver show about 10 years ago: the softened fruit steams inside the chicken keeping it unbelievably moist and flavourful. I haven’t stopped doing it since. The butter all over and under the skin is from my Mum. And the white wine in the bottom of the dish, which means the chicken makes its own gravy, is from Julia Busuttil-Nishimura. All you need to do is release the ‘fond’.

The fond is a funny-sounding name for the sticky, rich, dark brown, caramelised flavour that clings to the bottom of a pan after meat, fish or vegetables have been cooked in it. I always think it sounds quite serious, like a special agent. Probably on account of it rhyming with the word (James) Bond. But maybe also because it’s like its own secret door to flavour. Once you’ve met fond, you never forget fond.

Here, I have taken these techniques I know and love, and added dill and leeks, which lift the whole thing. Fond mingles with the white wine, herb butter, garlic, lemon and chicken juices and dutifully creates one hell of a gravy.

Serving chicken with rice is not a novel idea. Hainanese Chicken Rice, Biryani, Tikka Masala, Jollof, Jerk, and a thousand other national dishes demonstrate how unanimously loved this combination is. Then there’s Nobel Rot’s roast chicken with morels and vin jaune. It’s a well trodden path because rice, as a carb to mop up every drop of gravy, is first-rate. Carving up the bird to serve makes for a finished platter that looks the part. But it is also way easier to plate up for you and your friends this way. Easy plating, easy eating. Feel good. Fond.