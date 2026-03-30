Easter is the season to get off your face on sugar. It’s the time to take the biscuit. These Chocolate and Pistachio Easter Egg Biccies are a lovely gift to bring to a mate over the long bank holiday weekend, or to nibble on the sofa in front of HBO Max.

I feel like Easter is a natural time for novelty baking, be that in the form of a lamb cake, or an ill-advised supermarket Tiramisu hot cross bun. The message I hear is: everyone get high on chocolate. Anything goes. The egg format of this week’s sandwich biscuit is a nod to the novelty. I invested in some new cookie cutters for these, but you could shape these into circles with a glass if you don’t have any cutters. They would still be gorgeous.

Linzers are shortbread sandwich biscuits originally from Austria. Jam is the usual filling (think Jammie Dodger). Here, I’ve made a chocolate version and used pistachio paste in the centre, but I also filled some of these with a Morello cherry jam and I think that worked very nicely. These are easy to make, and they are a blank canvas: you can decorate further with melted chocolate or crushed pistachios, if you so wish.

My teeth are starting to feel the effects of 18 months of increased sugar consumption. The sad reality is I’m going to have to start restricting my intake. Maybe I’ll become one of those serious types that just nibbles a few almonds and raisins after dinner. Here’s to this Easter being the last sugar hurrah! (For a bit…)