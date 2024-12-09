December is already speeding away, and I have plenty of festive recipes for you this month. I will get these out to you before the big day, after which I will be taking a break from the newsletter for the month of January, to spend some uninterrupted time with my wee men. I will of course pause the monthly paid subscriptions! Today’s recipe is the quick sweet fix you need if you are having people over around Christmas and don’t have time to make pastry. Flavour-wise, it’s a mince pie crossed with a pastel de nata, and texture-wise it’s more cake than tart, which I love.

The thing about Christmas is, it’s every year. Some years you’re in the mood for going all out and making a yule log… maybe you want recipes that require you to spend lots of time in the kitchen, an excuse to hide out from all the hubbub. Other years you might want things to be simple; to be able to prepare food in the few hours of free time you get while a baby sleeps, say. I’ve developed recipes for each situation this year, but these Christmas Pudding Custard Tarts meet the latter criterion.

This recipe has it all: creamy, just-set custard, encased in boozy, ever-so-slightly-crisp Christmas pudding. All the richness of Christmas in a few mouthfuls and they’re ready in just over 30 minutes. They’re inspired by this giant Christmas Pudding Tart from Sydney’s Porcine Bistro that has lived rent-free in my head this year, but a little more achievable in the home kitchen. Hope you like them!