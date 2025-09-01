Hello! After a few weeks break, I’m excited to bring you the recipes I have for you this month and through autumn. Thanks for sticking around! Today, it’s a really easy weeknight dinner that makes the most of corn while it’s at its best, and a review of a Japanese restaurant in Stratford. If you would like to support my work, the best way to do that is to become a paid subscriber here. It’s £4 per month which adds up to help pay for the ingredients for recipe testing, and the hours I spend writing each post. At a time when we are all in danger of drowning in a sea of Substacks, I know it’s a big ask, so thank you so much for for your support in helping me keep this show on the road.

I’m writing to you with a coffee in hand, while my son spends the day at his new nursery. I feel emotional and insane. It’s the end of the most transformative year of my life and it feels like the world expects me to now just go back to normal? What the anchovy? At the same time as the discombobulation, I’m also full of energy for getting stuck into things again, this time with a rewired maternal brain and a thousand other challenges to juggle.

Today’s recipe brings two not-often paired ingredients together. I got it in my head after enjoying corn and miso in this recipe last year, corn and feta in Alison Roman’s corn salad, and corn and fish in my fish au shrimp boil and in basically any chowder, that corn and anchovy would surely be good friends. And I’m happy to tell you, I was correct. The sweet kernels pair really well with the salty little fish, so I’m not sure why I’ve not really eaten it before!

In today’s recipe, the corn is blended into a cream that is spiked with the saline anchovies and then tossed through gnocchi, with charred corn kernels mixed through and a little red chilli or basil for garnish. It’s so easy, needs just 5 ingredients and is ready in about 15 minutes.

If you’re either a corn fan or an anchovy fan, I really hope you’ll make it.

Charred Corn and Anchovy gnocchi

2 whole corn cobs

200ml cream

1 tin of anchovies

2 small or 1 large garlic cloves

A handful of basil sprigs

1 red chilli (optional)

Slice each corn cob into two horizontally, then place them in a large pan and cover with boiling water. Boil for 4-5 minutes. Slice the garlic clove/s into 3 pieces, then place them in a small saucepan with the cream, the anchovies and 1 half of a corn cob. Heat until the cream is steaming and you begin to see the first bubbles, then turn the pan off and allow the cream to infuse for ten minutes. Meanwhile, char the other 3 corn cobs halves, either on an open gas flame using tongs to move them about, or under a grill. You want them to be largely blackened but still bright yellow in places. Remove the cobs onto a chopping board and allow to cool for a minute, then with the cob flat on the board, slice off the corn using a sharp knife along the length of the cob. Some may cut off in chunks and some may come off as kernels, that’s good! Boil the gnocchi. Back at the saucepan, remove the corn from its cob and slice the kernels off, returning them to the cream. Blend the cream and corn mixture with a hand blender until it’s very smooth. Season with salt and pepper. When it floats to the top of the surface, drain the gnocchi, then gently stir the creamy corn sauce through it, along with half of the charred corn kernels. Thinly slice the red chilli if using. Serve the gnocchi in bowls topped with more of the charred corn pieces, basil leaves and chilli if desired.

Tip: A little basil oil or chill oil is a nice garnish.

Kokin, Stratford

On the 7th floor of a fancy Stratford hotel you’ll find Kokin, a Japanese restaurant specialising in woodfire and charcoal cooking. Charles and I visited on a warm summer day, and found a restaurant that knew exactly what to do with tuna.

A platter to end all platters

There is a sort of office lunch ambience to the place, all neutral colour palate and high backed stools. But what the restaurant lacks in character it makes up for with the menu.

Chef Daisuke Shimoyama makes it clear he knows his woodfire cooking. A Japanese assorted starter platter gave hints at the grilling to come with its tuna skewer. The chawanmushi and mackerel sushi were deeply flavoured and yet felt cleansing at the same time, offering a richness that whet the palate for what was to come.

The dish of the visit for us, and one I’ll really remember for a long time, was Portuguese tuna collar grilled over woodfire and served with a ponzu sauce, resulting in tuna meat that fell apart tenderly and reminded us of the softest grilled pork or steak. It is served standing-to-attention: it knows it is the starring role of the menu.

A build-your-own maki roll dish was a pleasingly interactive way to enjoy raw fish, and a nice opportunity to eat with your hands which I always appreciate in any meal.

Less successful was a wagyu beef sukiyaki served with an onsen tamago (‘hot spring egg’) which was one of the richest dishes I have ever eaten. If the egg were removed I think this dish could work, but with the added richness of yolk alongside the fatty beef jus, there was just a little too much coating of the tongue with grease for my liking. It was one of those dishes that left your lips with a balm that Vaseline couldn’t even achieve.

The dessert also left a bad taste in the mouth, which is always a shame when it’s the last taste. Wood fired ice cream with fermented raspberries sounded as if it would be a perfectly clean way to end the meal. But the overwhelming flavour was an ashy aftertaste that had the faint whiff of mackerel to it. Perhaps the woodfire grill had taken on some of that fishy essence? Fat knows so well how to amplify flavours, and the cream took that smoky fish essence and turned it up to eleven. I can tell you for sure that wood smoke and fish do not a yummy ice cream make.

Not to worry though, that tuna more than makes up for it. If the idea of a grilled tuna and sushi high appeals to you, you’ll enjoy a visit to Kokin. Just hold out on the pud.

See you next week when the Interviews are back (and it’s a very good one). I’ll also be sharing my current favourite one-bowl cake.