Gimme that dough. But make it cubist. This week’s recipe is my greatest discovery in the realm of bread-making. Sometimes it’s good to be square. If you enjoy antipasti, soup or sandwiches, this really is the stuff.

Over the last year, my sandwich consumption increased a lot. Initially that was because they made such a good on-the-go maternity lunch. Especially when money was scarce. Now that I’m taking lunches into the office, they’re just as logical a choice for portable meals.

I accidentally discovered that a cuboid focaccia is the perfect size for sandwiches. I think I first made this bread when I didn’t have quite enough flour for my usual roasting tin but still wanted bread. It quickly became my favourite way to use my sourdough starter. Mainly because it is incredibly low-maintenance. It just flops into form. You only need to play around with it twice, once to initially mix it and then once to pull it around.

The olive oil makes this so incredibly flavoursome that I can just eat it as is, no topping needed. But it really does make excellent sandwiches, as you can cut proper slices of it. And it won’t cost you £15 at the bakery!

I have also been enjoying this as a pudding with Nutella on (when I’m out of all other sweet treats). There aren’t enough square breads. If you like the idea of getting no annoying crust pucks that end up drying out, a square loaf is the thing to try.

You will need a square tin. Mine is a diddy 5 inch aluminium tin (which I got to bake my Air Fryer Cheese Flan in). But a 6 inch tin would also work.

Cuboid Focaccia