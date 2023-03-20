Hey! I am exceedingly excited about this week’s newsletter, because it features two recipes by Dee Punchinilame, taught to me in actual real life. I made this recipe again yesterday, and it’s honestly the best rice dish I have ever had the pleasure of eating. As well as the biryani, I’m treating you to Dee’s Sri Lankan pickle recipe, as the two go brilliantly together. Let’s hear it for Dee!

I didn’t really learn to cook at anyone’s ‘side’. My teacher was the internet. My grandparents were all gone by the time I was in the kitchen, and my Mum doesn’t really enjoy cooking all that much. I did learn Quorn Bolognese at home with my Dad once, and I did write a lot of my parents’ recipes down in a little notebook before I left home. But as for intentionally learning dishes by watching people cook them in the kitchen - my experiences are pretty few and far between.

Which is why learning to make not one but seven Sri Lankan dishes with Dee Punchinilame (a 30th birthday present like no other - thanks Chloe and Seth) was so special for me. Sri Lankan is the best cuisine in the world (I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again), so seeing how it’s done by a legend of the game was truly special.

I love cooking, but I’ve never met anyone who loves cooking as much as Dee. We spent 5 hours chopping, stirring and prepping. Dee taught me how to make her biryani, aubergine curry, potato curry in coconut sauce, fried potatoes, Sri Lankan pickle and coconut and mint sambol. Now I am going to share some of what I learnt with you! BIG THANKS TO DEE. You can follow Dee on Instagram to see all her inspired culinary creations.