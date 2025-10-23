The last of my recipes shot by the wonderful India Whiley-Morton is Double Potato Vada Pav. Double Potato because there’s mashed potato in the bread roll and in the cutlet within. Potato in a sandwich. How can your ears not prick up! Enjoy this recipe folks.

Before we get started, two bits of news. One is that my partner Charles has started a Substack called Coworker Music ! He will release a new, themed playlist each week, with a few words to introduce it. As someone who has listened to the same 10 songs for 400 days, I’m very pleased about it. I think you’ll love it too! Charles is an incredible writer and mind and I think we will all be lucky to read some words from him every week. Cheers to Charles!



The second bit of news is that last Sunday my recipe for Spiced Pumpkin Custard Buns was in the Observer Food Monthly! You can find the autumnal baking feature online here . I feel incredibly lucky to have a recipe published in a supplement I’ve loved and read since I was a teenager, alongside such recipe royalty as Georgina Hayden, Tarunima Sinha and Nigel Slater. What the hell. Thank you so much to Holly O’Neill for the commission. P.S. Right now Aldi are selling lovely 69p pumpkins that would be perfect to make them with. Now to today’s recipe…

I only tried Vada Pav in a restaurant for the first time this summer (on my trip to Southall). But I’ve not been able to get the Indian potato fritter sandwich (hailing from the state of Maharashtra) out of my head since. Mini potato burgers! A reason to be alive, truly.

After going hot dog crazy this summer, I realised two things. 1) That the quality of the bun in a dish that is half-bun makes a difference. And 2) That hot dog bun dough would make a very good Vada Pav/Pav Bhaji bun. Then, when I was testing these, I thought, why not put potato INTO the bread dough as well? The result is an even squishier bun with a fantastic spring back, that reheats phenomenally well.

And so, I give you Double Potato Vada Pav!

This recipe is definitely not a midweek meal, but it’s a very fun project. Great if you have friends coming over, a birthday party to cater for, or if simply, like me, you just love baking buns and deep frying things. It also reheats very well in a microwave so you can just enjoy them all yourself if you like (as I did, twice).

I like making dishes like this at home that you would normally eat out. I think of it in the same breath as say sushi or doughnuts – you get to feel luxurious sinking 3 in a row and no one can do anything about it. And it doesn’t cost you a bomb. Wahoo!

Let’s cook.

Double Potato Vada Pav

The cutlets and chutney recipes below are adapted from this recipe by Swasthi Shreekanth, whose website is amazing.

For the squishy potato buns

1 medium potato (about 160g)

480g bread flour

2 eggs plus 1 more egg for eggwash

70g water

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp neutral oil

10g salt

6g instant yeast

60g butter butter

For the potato cutlet

3 medium potatoes

An inch piece of ginger, finely grated

2 cloves of garlic, finely grated

1 green chilli, finely sliced

½ tsp black mustard seeds

¼ tsp carom seeds (optional)

A pinch of asafoetida

5 curry leaves

½ tsp turmeric

¼ tsp chilli powder

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

For the batter

80g masa or gram flour

3 tbsp corn flour

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp asafoetida

¼ tsp turmeric

Oil for frying (about 300-400ml)

For the green chutney

1 or 2 green chillies

1 garlic clove

Juice of 1 small lemon

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp desiccated coconut

3 handfuls coriander

Salt to taste

For the coconut chutney

1 tbsp peanuts

½ cup desiccated coconut

2 dried red chillies

3 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

To make the potato buns, peel, chop then boil the potato. Allow it to cool a little and then mash it well. Mix the eggs and water into the mash, then whisk so it’s smoothish paste. Next, add flour, yeast, sugar and salt to your mixer, then add the wet potato and egg mixture to the flour and mix with a dough hook for 5 minutes. Rest for 5 minutes, then add the butter, 1 tbsp at a time over a the course of 5 minutes. Now knead on low for another 8 minutes, then let the dough bulk-proof in an oiled bowl for 2 and a half to 3 hours. It’s ready when it’s doubled in size (how long exactly it needs will depend on the warmth of your kitchen). Make the potato cutlet filling by microwaving the 3 potatoes (prick them first with a fork). Peel them roughly (a bit of skin is fine), then mash them up a little with a fork (you don’t want them too smooth). Mix the grated ginger and garlic and the thinly sliced green chilli together. Put a small frying pan on the heat, then add a tbsp of oil and the mustard and carom seeds. When they start to crackle, add the ginger, chilli and garlic and the curry leaves. Cook for 2 minutes on a low heat, then add the roughly mashed potatoes, and the spices, followed by salt. Mix well, sprinkle on the tbsp of coriander leaves. Shape into 6 cutlets then set aside to cool. Now shape the buns. Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces (or divide it in 2 and divide one half into 6 pieces*). Shape the buns into balls by forming them into garlic bulb-like shapes, then cupping them in the palm of your hand with the gathering at the bottom, and moving your hand in clockwise circles with the dough inside it, until you create a taut top. Seal any seams at the bottom of the buns by pressing them together with your fingers. Leave the balls covered with a tea towel for another 30 minutes to 1 hour to prove. Meanwhile, make the chutneys. For the green chutney, blend all the ingredients together in a bullet blender with about 4 tbsp water until you have a sauce. Next, make the red chutney. Toast the peanuts, red chillies and the garlic cloves in a small dry frying pan for one minute. Add the desiccated coconut and then allow the mixture to fully cool and blend in a spice grinder or blender until you have a dry, crumbly slightly orange paste. Back to the buns, which should have risen considerably. You’ll know they’re ready to bake when you poke them with a finger the mark you make should spring back most of the way. Turn the oven on to 180°C. Egg wash each bun well then bake in an oven for 17-18 minutes until golden all over. Mix the batter for the cutlets. Mix the masa or gram flour with the corn flour, turmeric, asoefetida, and salt. Add in enough water to give you a thick batter to coat the potato. Head your oil up in a wok or similar, then coat each potato cutlet with the batter and gently place it in the oil, and fry for 4-5 minutes, turning halfway, until golden all over. To serve, take a bun and spread it first with coriander chutney, then the coconut chutney, then top with a potato cutlet and follow with more chutneys on top of it. Squish it all together and enjoy!!

NB: *Leftover buns and potato cutlets can be frozen or kept for up to 3 days and microwaved for 30-45 seconds on medium-high before eating. If you only want to bake half the buns, you can then freeze the other half of your dough and defrost to bake another time.

All photos by India Whiley-Morton, thank you so much India!!

See you next time for an Interview I’m very excited to share!! Have a brilliant weekend and thank you so much for supporting this newsletter.