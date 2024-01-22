Potato, cheese, eggs and tomato. Maybe all of my favourite ingredients. This week’s cheesy recipe is proof that if you have a block of feta around, a good meal always awaits. Further down I’m giving my two pennies on Alley Cats Pizza, the new Marylebone establishment inspiring queues of an hour or more…

Baked eggs are good. Baked feta is good. Put them together and what do you get? Good good. I came to this recipe when I remembered what simple joy could be found in baking a slab of feta, and wondered how adding eggs and potatoes might turn a block of cheese into its own meal. The result is glorious: crispy potatoes, melting, tart feta cheese, and gooey eggs with the occasional tartness of a tomato and heat from a slice of fresh chilli to cut through the richness.

Dipping a chip into a yolk is one of life’s great experiences, and you can do something similar with the cubed potatoes here multiple times. And you should! This recipe can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. I’ve been trying to make more of breakfast, so I like to cook this up on a Saturday morning, but it’s filling enough to make a great weekday dinner too. You could swap the potatoes out for peppers (they won’t need so long in the oven), and enjoy it with crusty bread. Use whatever fresh herbs you enjoy.