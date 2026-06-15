Sometimes you want a dinner that smacks you in the face with flavour, without taking hours to cook. This Limey Fish Sauce Caramel Chicken will perform. It won’t get many points in the health department, but in the mental health department it scores 10. Served with a simple tomato and herb salad, this is a revitalising little number. It all came about because of a giant bottle of fish sauce.

I’m burning the candle at both ends at the moment, and unlike usual, not through fault of my own. Boring and occasionally unsavoury life admin is taking up a lot of headspace. In times like these a big kick in the face with flavour is just what the doctor ordered. Sometimes your chicken just needs caramelling.

Along with trying to use my cookbooks more, which I spoke about recently, I’m also trying to use up stuff that’s been in my cupboard too long. I have had a giant bottle of fish sauce for years now, so I thought I’d create a recipe that would mean I could finally get through the thing. Meet fish sauce caramel.

I first encountered fish sauce caramel when my friend Polly made a caramelised pork chop recipe back when we were at delicious. magazine. I thought I’d take the concept and apply it to chicken here. I’ve added ginger which really opens up the palate, as well as kaffir lime leaves because I had them in the freezer. They worked so well. If you don’t have kaffir lime leaves, I think lots of black pepper would do wonders here for an aromatic accent.

This recipe is handsome enough to cook for friends, but low-key enough to make on a weeknight. I’ve served it with a simple, punchy dressed salad that has plenty of crunch (recipe below) and my favourite Thai sticky rice, which Eli loves (as you can see above). Let’s eat!

Limey Fish Sauce Caramel Chicken

For the chicken

4-6 chicken thighs (depending on hunger)

70ml fish sauce

60g brown sugar or palm sugar

1 lime, juiced

2 tbsp neutral oil

1 shallot, thinly sliced

Small knob of ginger

1 heaped tbsp sambal oelek chilli sauce (or similar)

2 kaffir lime leaves (optional)

200ml water

Steamed Thai sticky rice (don’t forget to rinse and soak it the night before!)

1 spring onion, for garnish

For the salad

150g tomatoes

1 shallot, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, sliced

Small knob ginger, finely chopped

3 radishes

¼ cucumber

1 lime, zest and juice

½ tsp brown sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 handful Thai basil (or use regular basil)

1 handful coriander

2 tbsp crushed peanuts or cashews

1 frozen red chilli

To make the chicken, in a large frying pan or wok, cook the shallot in 1 tbsp sunflower oil for 5 minutes, stirring now and then. Meanwhile, in a small bowl or jug, whisk together the grated ginger sugar, fish sauce, sambal oelek and lime juice and 100ml of the water. Add this to the pan and heat gently for 5 minutes. Slit each chicken thigh a few times through the skin, then add a tbsp oil to another pan, and brown the chicken thighs, skin side down for 2-3 minutes. Turn them over and cook for a further 2 minutes. Remove the chicken thighs from the pan and add them straight into the pan with the caramel sauce, turning the heat to low. Cook for 12-15 minutes on a medium sized ring, turning halfway and adding another 100ml of water at this halfway point. It will bubble away excitedly, and you can spoon some of the caramel over the chicken as it cooks. To make the salad, mix together the fish sauce, lime zest and juice, brown sugar and chopped ginger and garlic in a small bowl or jug. Chop the cherry tomatoes roughly, and slice the radish and cucumber. Pick the herbs and put them on a serving plate along with the vegetables. Pour the dressing over the vegetables and allow to sit before finishing with the peanut crumb and grating the frozen red chilli on top (alternatively you can scatter sliced fresh chilli over). Scatter the chicken with the spring onion and serve the caramel chicken over rice, alongside the salad. Enjoy!

Here are three podcasts I’ve really enjoyed lately:

Series 12 of my favourite podcast is here, and it’s as good as ever. This episode was particularly eye-opening (as was the accompanying one on The Menopause Brain from Series 11).

2. Bad Gays - Mandelson: A Homosexual History

Although uttering his name is enough to make one a bit sick in the mouth, if you can stomach it, the Mandelson: A Homosexual History mini series from Bad Gays has been a crackingly thorough takedown of one of UK politics’ seediest characters.

3. Word of Mouth – Tourette Syndrome

Every Word of Mouth episode contains nuggets to love, but this one with Ione Georgakis on Tourette Syndrome was a recent favourite. Michael Rosen for PM.

1 year ago… Confit Tomato Pasta

2 years ago… Sambal Subs

3 years ago… Breakfast Pide

4 years ago… Strawberry Chiffon Cake