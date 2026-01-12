There is something peculiarly satisfying about a dinner topped with an egg. This week’s recipe is a quick wok-based dinner for a weeknight. Spicy and full-of flavour, it can easily be made vegetarian, too.

Before we start, a few words on rice. Basmati rice is – in the words of my good friend Francisco – ‘lightly woated’ when it comes to feeding a baby. Those long, separated strands will laugh at you for days as you find them in your baby’s knitwear, hair and all over your kitchen floor. It was when my son turned 1 and I had been through 6 months of painfully sweeping up bloated grains with a dustpan and brush, that my thoughts turned to Thai sticky rice…

I can confirm, this glutinous grain is a weaning parent’s best friend! It steams like a dream, holds together in satisfying clumps, and is a perfect food for a baby to feed themselves. In the words of the great Hot Chocolate: everyone’s a winner. Thank you, Thailand.

This week’s recipe came about because I wanted to make more use of sticky rice, which I’ve started buying in bulk and cooking in larger batches. In Thailand, I believe Pad Kra Pao is served with Jasmine rice not glutinous rice. Neither is it made with mushrooms, sausages or tomatoes. Hands up – this dish is authentically a fuck-up. So I’ve called it Fry Up Pad Kra Pao (aren’t you glad I drew the line at baked beans?).

I love the addition of tomatoes with the mushrooms here, which soften beautifully around each other, while the green beans provide satisfying bite. You can leave out the sausages if you want to make this vegetarian, just up the quantity of mushrooms, or add some crumbled up tofu instead. Holy basil isn’t always easy to find, but Thai basil or regular basil will do in its absence. Using the right chillies makes a big difference – tingly tongue thrills.

Fry Up Pad Kra Pao

4 tbsp oil

4 garlic cloves

2-3 birds’ eye chillies

⅔ punnet mushrooms

2 pork sausages, deskinned

2 tomatoes, cut into large chunks or quartered

A handful green beans, halved

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tsp sugar

1 packet of Holy basil (or use Thai basil or regular basil)

1 egg per person

Steamed sticky or Jasmine rice, to serve

Finely chop the garlic and slice the chillies. Finely chop the mushrooms (I do this in a handheld food processor). Mix together all the sauces and sugar in a small bowl and set aside. Heat 2 tbsp neutral oil in a wok, and fry the garlic and chillies for one minute until they smell great. Add the crumbled up sausage meat, and cook for 2-3 minutes until browning. Add the tomatoes and chopped mushrooms and cook on medium-high for 3-4 minutes, stirring well. Add your green beans and the sauce mixture and stir well, adding a splash of water to deglaze the pan. Add half the basil as it hisses. Stir and cook for 2 more minutes. Now fry your egg to finish. Heat 2 tbsp oil in a small frying pan and allow it to heat up very well. Crack in your eggs and cook them, moving them around quickly until the white crisps up aggressively and bubbles. If you feel brave, flip it gently to seal the other side then serve on top of the stir fry on top of steamed rice and stir-fry, topped with any remaining torn basil. Enjoy!

As part of my unwavering commitment to being on my phone less, I’ve been taking fewer pictures of what I eat. I’m okay with it. Only the extra-special is getting papped. These are the latest extra-specials:

From right to left:

