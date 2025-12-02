Good Tidings, Great Biscuits
A cookie box for the boys
Like the lily-livered Christmas cook that I am, I couldn’t resist following the herd and joining the Cookie Box crowd. I wanted to make sure these were easy and achievable biscuit recipes. So here you’ll find four recipes that will give you five Cookie Boxes worth of treats in total. Hang them on your tree or give them to friends. Christmas cheer is inevitable.
I had never really made biscuits before I went on maternity leave. Sure, I’d iced them as a child, but making the dough from scratch wasn’t something I dabbled with. Fast-forward to now, and I am quite obsessed with having some kind of homemade sweet treat in the house. Cookies and biscuits are becoming an important part of that.
Christmas is about going all-out. So, yes, making five boxes of biscuits will take you most of a day. But what says you care about someone more than taking time to make crunchy little gifts for them? You get to avoid crowded shopping centres and snack on biscuits as you go. Treats for you, treats for them.
These biscuits are not for pro bakers. They are for you and for me. I will never think of myself as a pro baker. I have, though, spent the last 3 years religiously making Nicola Lamb and Claire Saffitz’s recipes, like I was on my own slow baking course to heaven. The end goal only being to satiate an ever-hungrier sweet tooth. I owe everything I have learned to them!
The cool thing about biscuits is that they’re quite similar to making sweet pastry, which is much easier than most baking. As long as you are not in a rush and give them plenty of time to chill, these recipes will not let you down.
Cranberry Shortbread Toadstools couldn’t be easier to put together, and you get to have a lot of fun cutting them out (a great one to do with kids). If you can’t find cranberries you can sub in raspberries or cherries too.
The Pine Nut, Oat and Raisin Cookies are inspired by two biscuits we ate from an Italian bakery in Philadelphia, the Pignole and the Oatmeal Raisin Cookie. Very easy and VERY delicious. I’m big into pine nuts in sweet cooking at the moment. Nuts and fruit? That’s Christmas.
Tamarind and Ginger Pinwheels are our cakey cookie, with a chewy centre and crisp edges. The much-welcome warm spices and tamarind acidity makes these, for me, the champion of the box. These need the most chilling time, so make them first in the morning or the day before you want to bake, if you’re making all the biscuits!
Chocolate and Cherry Thumbprints are the people’s favourite. I took a box to my son’s nursery staff when testing, and these came out top! They are also very simple to make! And just TRY to deny how cheerful they are to look at.