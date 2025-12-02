Like the lily-livered Christmas cook that I am, I couldn’t resist following the herd and joining the Cookie Box crowd. I wanted to make sure these were easy and achievable biscuit recipes. So here you’ll find four recipes that will give you five Cookie Boxes worth of treats in total. Hang them on your tree or give them to friends. Christmas cheer is inevitable.

I had never really made biscuits before I went on maternity leave. Sure, I’d iced them as a child, but making the dough from scratch wasn’t something I dabbled with. Fast-forward to now, and I am quite obsessed with having some kind of homemade sweet treat in the house. Cookies and biscuits are becoming an important part of that.

Christmas is about going all-out. So, yes, making five boxes of biscuits will take you most of a day. But what says you care about someone more than taking time to make crunchy little gifts for them? You get to avoid crowded shopping centres and snack on biscuits as you go. Treats for you, treats for them.

These biscuits are not for pro bakers. They are for you and for me. I will never think of myself as a pro baker. I have, though, spent the last 3 years religiously making Nicola Lamb and Claire Saffitz’s recipes, like I was on my own slow baking course to heaven. The end goal only being to satiate an ever-hungrier sweet tooth. I owe everything I have learned to them!

The cool thing about biscuits is that they’re quite similar to making sweet pastry, which is much easier than most baking. As long as you are not in a rush and give them plenty of time to chill, these recipes will not let you down.