As it’s peak green season, I’m bringing together my 10 greenest, herbiest recipes to enjoy now. I’ve covered off a selection that includes midweek meals, impressive things to make for friends and some satisfying pastry-forward recipes. I enjoyed picking these out, and now I’m going to enjoy re-cooking them!

Paul Simon’s Kodachrome wish has been granted this week. We have been given those nice bright colours, those greens of summers. Sun has poured through the windows turning the grass and trees gleaming lemon yellows and greens.

As Vitamin D levels return to their rightful place, it feels right to dig into the archives and find my choicest green recipes. I had fun picking this selection of my 10 favourite green recipes for spring. Wild garlic features because I’m still a fan of free food. But if you want to make the most of broccoli, leeks, asparagus, fennel or spinach there’s something to enjoy here for you, too.

Green is my favourite colour. And it turns out it’s a pretty great one to eat. Enjoy!

10 Very Green Recipes for Spring

See you soon!