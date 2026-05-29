This week I’m making a case for meatballs on a bed of rice. It’s a big claim, but I’m willing to bet that no one was ever unhappy eating meatballs. Further down I’m sharing my favourite new kitchen purchase, and highlights of the month’s eating.

Let’s hear it for meatballs. Fun to say, fun to eat. Even more fun to say in Spanish: albondigas. Say it out loud if you feel like a good time. I like albondigas because they require your hands to be the tool, demanding a little moment of manual labour at the end of the day. Roll them up into little balls, pop them on a plate. Feel the cool, sensory satisfaction of having made something. There’s too much intangibility in this world, if you ask me. A bit of touchy feely, as I have learned from watching my toddler pick up ants and bugs, is good for you. It’s what nature intended.

With this recipe, I wanted to take the principle of a rice bowl that I used in my Tinned Thai Fishcake Bowls recipe. Those principles being that the meal should be easy to prepare and that it should involve something golden and saucy served on top of rice, because grains soak up gravy like nothing else. Just look at the cuisines of West and Southern Asia if you don’t believe me.

Flavour-wise, it combines the classic British combination of lamb, peas, and mint with North African spices, harissa and orange juice. There’s a slight nod to keema from the lamb mince, cumin and peas too. The result is a moreish bowl with the sweetness of lamb and peas, and the warmth and brightness of the spices, citrus and mint. Hope you’re mad for it!