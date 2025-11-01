In this month’s Interview I speak to esteemed actor, comedian and good-time girl Emma Sidi about how motherhood has changed her diet, her go-to tea bag, and whether cooking for your friends is showing off. Thank you so much Emma!!! Our recipe further down is an Easy Pumpkin Soup with Cheese Toasts. A hands-off dinner or lunch that’s ready in an hour.

Emma Sidi is an ebullient comedian and talented actor, known for her role in BBC’s Starstruck. You may have seen Emma alongside Steve Coogan in Channel 4’s Brian and Maggie, as well as in episodes of Ghosts, Big Boys and We Might Regret This and of course Taskmaster.

Her stand-up show of last year, in which she impersonated Sue Gray (former Downing Street Chief of Staff) was a bonafide hit. It’s my advice to keep an eye on what she does next if you like LAUGHING. I am thrilled to bring you Emma’s thoughts on milk, supermarkets of yore and more here…