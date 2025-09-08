In today’s newsletter I speak to creator and star of BAFTA-winning comedy Such Brave Girls. It’s the one and only Kat Sadler! We spoke about vegan cream teas, weird things that happen in restaurants and life lessons about cereal. The recipe I have for you is my favourite one-bowl cake, that happens to be gluten-free. It’s Flourless White Chocolate cake and it’s easy and fancy at once. Come on in…

Flourless Chocolate Cake is a thing I developed an interest in when I was on maternity leave and was making about two cakes a week. I wanted to try some truly quick and simple cakes, and flourless ones always tend to meet those criteria. After making and enjoying this RecipeTinEats one, I decided it was time to branch out and try olde trusty white chocolate as our chief ingredient instead.