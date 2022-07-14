Barbecues - love ‘em or hate ‘em? I often look at the barbecue recipes I see this time of year as a kind of trolling of our generation, who usually a) Don’t have a garden, and b) Don’t have a barbecue.

That’s why my barbecue special can be cooked in a pan as well. You don’t need the lick of an open flame for this Greek feast to be delicious, no sir!

On to the meaty stuff, then. HG Walter sell some of the finest meat I know. I used their beef when I made my beef wellingtons one Valentine’s Day, my first ever attempt at phở in lockdown, my steak and chips. These guys are the ones to go to, if, like me, you don’t cook meat much, but when you do you want it to be the good stuff. I’m very happy they are offering 20% off the lamb in this recipe all Summer long.

May your lamb leg steaks be juicy and your plate be full.

P.S. If I were to try to make a meal of this kind for vegetarians, I would make some Gemista to go along with the potatoes and tzatziki. You know it makes sense.