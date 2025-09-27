This week, instead of a recipe, I have some thoughts about cooking for you. I hope you enjoy reading them. I’ll be back in October with more recipes.

A thing that has started to make more sense to me as I have become a mother, is my own Mother’s disinterest in cooking. I used to think that her not caring about meal preparation was inherited. My Grandma had next-to-no interest in food too. She was known for the saying “food is fuel”, and for a mashed potato and egg dinner nicknamed ‘TED’ (That Egg Dinner). My other culinary memories of my Grandma Margaret were Tuna Pie (tinned tuna, boiled egg and frozen peas in a mornay sauce – delicious, what?), and toast, margarine and marmalade.

I listened this week to Flo Dill’s excellent NTS radio show, in which she interviewed Ruby Tandoh about her new book All Consuming: Why we Eat the Way We Eat Now. It’s a book I plan on buying and reading after I get my first post-maternity pay packet. In their conversation, Flo mentioned that her Mum did not really care about food, which is the exact landscape in my own family home growing up. It got me thinking.

Until now it was my belief that my own Mum was somehow genetically predisposed to not give a toss about cooking. But as I have made my own steps into motherhood, it has become clear to me that my Mum was probably not alone in this disinterest. I’m embarrassed that it took me becoming a mother to realise why and to recognise the political force behind my maternal line’s rejection of cooking.