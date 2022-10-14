Hello! I confess: I’m a pumpkin sceptic. I have a natural mistrust of orange vegetables - I think I find them too sweet to truly get excited about. However, there are a few dishes that have changed my mind and one of those is this Japanese Pumpkin Curry, made with the un-improvable Japanese curry roux cubes you can buy in most supermarkets.

Japan knows how to use a pumpkin. From tempura to korokke to kabocha no nimono (where it’s simply simmered in dashi, sake, and soy) - these are treatments of pumpkin that I respect. And if like me, you’re not much of a pumpkin-head, I really think this curry is an interesting way to use them.