This week, instead of a recipe, please find some words about how a pink line appearing on my phone has rescued me from the lewd grip of my phone addiction.

I’m never without my phone. And yet, it is my greatest enemy.

Has it become a cliché to talk about how much we hate our phones? I don’t care. Mine is a thief, a brute, a bad habit I need to kick. It has an ugly effect on my hands, posture and communication skills. It steals time, sucks energy out of the day, and leaves me with nothing but sore eyes, frayed nerves, and maybe some ill-advised dopamine hits.

When I can so much as see the phone out of the corner of my eye, or feel it in my pocket, resistance is futile. I have to physically hide it in another place, out of touch and out of sight, to get my time back.

A Mr Bing artwork as framed by my brother at The Framing Room

One day, about 8 months ago, a pink line appeared down the front of my phone. I had just downloaded an app to be granted permission to enter David Lloyd’s heinously expensive gym, as the guest of my sibling. The app did not work. But, a few moments later, a thin magenta line appeared just to the right of my screen. Only about one millimetre thick. Quiet. Determined.

I turned the phone off and on again. Nope. The line was still there. I tried deleting a few other apps. Maybe it was a storage issue. Nothing budged. I looked it up on Google. A known fault with my model of Google Pixel, apparently. Not to worry, I thought. I’ll send it back. Get it fixed.

Only, I didn’t. I kept putting it off, because to send it away would mean to be without it for days or weeks. And then what would I do?

But gradually, as time passed, something better has happened. That pink line has acted as a deterrent. It has performed, I suppose, like the elastic band down the phone, that I saw the Guardian recommend as a digital device disincentive. But an in-built one, that I can never take off.

It has flickered and waned. It has turned yellow and green as days have passed, and now has settled on a hazy white, mostly. The line is always there. And in obscuring words and parts of images, it makes my phone less appealing to use.

Occasionally a fuzzy green-tinged aspect takes over the entire screen and I wonder if I’ll lose the phone all together. I now think maybe that would be a good thing?

Fault lines

My relationship to my phone has been greatly altered since becoming a parent. I see my son, looking up from his pram at a world where eye-contact is scarce, and I worry. On train platforms and carriages, I notice 80% of my fellow commuters staring at their screens. It makes me wince.

I don’t judge anyone staring at their screen. Instead, I chose to focus my disgust on the people who caused this perverse state of affairs: the tech boss billionaires making millions from our scrolling, our hunching and our dependency. They don’t care what damage their algorithms are doing to our brains and bodies. As long as their millions keep rolling in. After all, what’s it to them? They will be living in bodies that will never die, on islands that will never sink, if the apocalypse comes.

Thinking about how these dudes have stolen so much of my time is a good drive to make changes. As well as trying to use my phone in front of my son as little as possible, I want to avoid getting it out while travelling solo too. Granted, I often have a podcast in my ears. But my eyes are alert and looking forward. I make sure of it. For the children’s sake! I shall not succumb to zombie mode, at least not for those 20 minutes a day.

Of course, I have to use the technology as much as the next guy. I need to access my son’s nursery app, Google maps, look up recipes and make recipe notes of my own. Take photographs. Message friends in other boroughs and counties and countries. I am not sure how going cold turkey would be possible for me.

But that thin line is the daily reminder I need to get the hell off the thing. Thanks to it, I now leave my phone in another room in the evenings. I don’t have an urge to look at it when I first wake up. I use it less and less for pleasure.

That line has kind of saved me. The moral of the story? When your phone breaks, take it as mother nature’s way of offering you a lifeline. If it is broke, don’t fix it.

Back soon with more recipes, photographed on my phone. HAHA.