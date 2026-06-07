My sugar detox has been put on pause to bring you some seasonal puddings this month, starting with this Mango and Kiwi Sponge Roulade. Roll cakes look difficult, but I’ve learnt they’re quite forgiving. The rolling itself makes the end result look fancy, when you really don’t have to do that much. Except… roll it. It’s all in the confidence. You can do it.

Mango season hits every April or May and I always think damn, what a lovely little fruit. Indian mangoes (Alphonso and Kesar) are much smaller, softer, sweeter, more orange and fragrant than the big bully supermarket variety (called ‘Tommy Atkins’). This year, Alphonso mangoes have been harder to come by and more expensive, owing to growing conditions, and the fuel crisis that’s been a consequence of the devastating troubles in the Middle East. See this piece by Ranji Thangiah for more.

When you can find them, you might have to pay a bit of a premium. But that supple, tender flesh and unique flavour is kind of priceless? I paid £13 for a box of Kesars and £2.95 each for 6 Alphonsos for recipe testing, and they were worth every penny. So how to show the fruit at its best?

Roulade, roll cake, Swiss roll, there are many names for a rolled up dessert. Which to choose? I believe a roulade encompasses them all (and can also refer to savoury rolls), while a Swiss roll is traditionally with only a jam filling. You often find roulades made from meringue, but I personally find meringue too sweet, and with the sweetness of gods own mangoes I thought this would definitely be overkill.

I’ve gone with a classic sponge here, adding a little turmeric, amchur and lime zest for colour and acidity. I like what they do. The cream filling is whipped with plenty of yogurt and lime which brightens it against the sweetness of the mangoes, and works really well.

The recipe is more about confidence than any technicality. It’s quick: we’re just making a one bowl sponge, and then baking it in 13 minutes flat. Then we whip up our yogurt cream, chop the fruit, and slightly adorn that same cream for the topping with a bit of passionfruit. And then we are rolling. Let’s do it.