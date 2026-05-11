As we enter holidays season, perhaps you are in the market for a meal out and a weekend away from the city, the smog and the noise? Today’s newsletter is a review of a recent stay at a Cotswolds pub with rooms.

If (like Ian Brown) you’ve recently longed to stop the world and get off, an overnight visit to The Wild Duck pub in Ewen, Gloucestershire might be just the thing for you. Arriving at Kemble station to make your journey there feels a bit like the scene of the film The Graduate when Benjamin Braddock’s car runs out of petrol and judders to a halt, as Mrs Robinson by Simon & Garfunkel comes to a ritardando. By which I mean, arriving by train and stepping off into the 100-year old station feels like slowing down and entering another decade. There is no queue of taxis. The bus comes about once an hour, if that. A bit like Benjamin Braddock, you will realise that you have found yourself stranded, in a predicament in which you only have your legs as transport.

The good thing is that in fact you are in 2026, and you can call a Cirencester taxi firm, who will pick you up in half an hour. So you entertain your toddler. Walking around the very large car park looking for ants, spiders, and identifying bird songs on the Merlin app. A learner car drives around in circles on a Saturday lunch time. Life is slow here.

The taxi will arrive, and you will pay for it before you get in, because the village of Ewen (which is actually only a half hour walk away, if you had the energy and a child who would let you put them in a pram) has no phone signal.

Your view on arrival

When you arrive at The Wild Duck, your shoulders will instantly relax. You’ll walk into the Grade II-listed pub, which smells heavily of wood smoke, and sink a half pint of Uley bitter, as you wait for your room to be ready. It is a family room, with a secret annex of carved wooden bunk beds for kids (yours will sleep in the middle of the king size bed with you though, let’s get real). Opposite that luxurious stretch of bed sits an enormous, enamel roll-top bath tub, beneath a sash window with a view of only greenery. You crank it to a chorus of bird song.

As well as the bath, there is an en-suite bathroom, with a shower boasting the greatest water pressure you’ve ever felt. It’s as good as a massage. The towels are soft and multiple, the dressing gowns plush, the 100 Acres bath and body products smell of your grandma’s fresh laundry. The Roberts radio is there only for bluetooth purposes, we are too remote here for radio signal. Homemade cookies sit on the dresser, alongside coffees, teas, a Le Creuset plunger. It’s still before 2pm, so you make a pot. You sup it as JoJo and Gran Gran plays on the box. Breathe it all in. That’s the stuff.

The view from the bed

The room, complete with ensuite with shower, tea and coffee station, and bunk bed annex

As the toddler naps on the bed, you take it in turns to head downstairs to drink icy rose in a pub garden full of beautiful people glowing in the sun’s rays. Nivea sun cream is on every table, emanating that smell of a thousand holidays. A musician tunes a guitar, plays cover versions of Paul Simon and Bill Withers songs, which in any other context would be mildly objectionable, but here manages to calm and charm you all at the same time.

You wander across the road ahead of your 5:30pm dinner (which they’ve accommodated for the toddler), and chance upon a field of gambolling lambs. Your son loses his mind. The sun is beating down a pleasing 23 degrees and you pick dandelions, blow them in each others’ faces. You talk about what would happen if you moved to a village like this. Isn’t half the fun of a good holiday the role play of imagining the life you’d make for yourself there? Make-believe doesn’t end in childhood.

Pub garden as seen through the reading room window, and lambs

Dinner time arrives, and you settle down in what they call the ‘Garden Room’, and order a picante cocktail that glows sunset orange. For your meal, you select a prawn cocktail and a shrimp-covered trout in butter sauce. Your partner chooses burrata with spring peas and roast loin of lamb with new potatoes. The food is simple, rich, beautifully cooked. The toddler doesn’t eat more than a mouthful of fish, barely touching his giant plate of kids’ pasta pomodoro because he’s got a bug. But he makes it through two whole hours of you gorging, thanks to multiple wanderings around outside, and the genial temperament he was born with.

Peas and burrata, prawns, lamb and trout

You retire to your giant room, to have a second unnecessary bath and soak up the bubbles. Dessert is brought up. It’s time for bed. You sleep soundly on the soft cotton sheets, with the million pillows, and the loves of your life snuggled up beside you. Whenever you wake in the night, you look around and remember you have no obligations here. No dishes in the sink, or bins to take out. You can just be.

The morning brings green juices, coffees, and a fry up that’s meatier than a Turkish mixed grill. Thick bacon chop, sausage, black pudding and eggs, served with bread, butter, tomatoes, mushrooms. No amount of walking could burn off this much protein but do you give two hoots? No you don’t.

Breakfast, and the view as we left

The Wild Duck manages to be both a haven in nature and a bustling free-house churning out classic British food with precision. With a menu that would stand up to the best of London’s fancy hotels, and a family-friendly welcome that is backed up by the finer details. This is a pub with rooms worthy of any family weekend away, but especially those without a car, or a budget for holidaying abroad.

It’s hard to relax when you’re at the beck and call of a little person, but at The Wild Duck, we actually, truly did. Book in if you can!

This was a gifted stay. Thank you so much to The Wild Duck for hosting us.