There’s nothing like a slice of cake to get you out of bed in the morning. This week’s recipe is for Hot Malted Milk Morning Cake inspired by a children’s book we read to our son: Maurice Sendak’s In the Night Kitchen. It’s easy to mix, can be ready in an hour and comes with an optional rhubarb and cream topping.

Now that I read far more children’s books than anything written for adults, I have some strong opinions on them. The worst of them come laden with a kind of grown-up-coded moralism. They put virtues front and centre and come cloaked in a worldview that seems only to want to build ‘good girls’ and ‘good boys’, rather than let the kids be kids.

The best are those that lean heavily into the child’s imagination, tapping into that curiosity that knows no bounds. The best stories know that there are only so many precious years we have without worries, with all the time in the world to get lost in dream and thought and feeling. Better make the most of them with silliness! One such book is Maurice Sendak’s In The Night Kitchen, set in a bakery after midnight.

I share a philosophy with the book’s ruddy-faced, rotund bakers and I’m not afraid to admit it. They chant: “Milk in the batter, milk in the batter, we bake cake and nothing’s the matter!” When I am mixing a cake, I too have the feeling that all is right with the world.

Like them, I have a bit of a thing about the idea of milk (and buttermilk) in the batter. I find it perpetually appealing. I think it’s the creamy sweetness of it, the promise of tenderness it brings to the cake crumb. When we have read In The Night Kitchen to our son, and finished (as we always do) with its closing line ‘And that’s why, thanks to Mickey, we have cake every morning’, I have felt it is my duty to bring milky Morning Cake into our reality.

And so! To today’s recipe. The simpler a cake, the happier the baker. In this one, milk gets warmed with butter, which along with the soft brown sugar, makes for a moist and substantial cake. To my mind it is best enjoyed cut into ‘cake bars’ (a phrase I will always associate with Cadbury’s Caramel Cake bars which held a position in my school lunch box for many years).

After my Malted Milk Cheesecake with Rhubarb Topping from last year, I’ve found it hard to shake the combination. So I’ve stirred Horlicks powder through the hot milk to bring that malty sweetness that so-compliments the tart rhubarb. As I prepared the rhubarb for both of my recipe tests, my son started eating chunks of it raw. He loved the stuff. I’m thrilled to discover he is as much of a tang-ophile as his mother. Nothing like a puckered lip to make you feel alive.

I tested this recipe a few times and I found that adding the Horlicks to the milk rather than to the dry mix made for a more successful texture. It’s also really important not to over-mix the dry ingredients at the end, for the best cake crumb.

I top the cake with a very slightly sweetened cream and cream cheese icing before slicing into bars and topping with batons of rhubarb. But you could dust it just with icing sugar to keep it even simpler. It’s a Morning Cake by name but an All Day Cake by nature. Eat it when you want with childlike glee.

Hot Malted Milk Morning Cake

150g flour

2 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

85g salted butter, cubed

190g milk

17g malted milk powder

100g soft light brown sugar

80g caster sugar

3 eggs, at room temperature



For the topping (optional)

125ml cream (fridge-cold)

3 tbsp cream cheese or mascarpone

2 tbsp icing sugar

100g rhubarb

30g sugar

3-4 tbsp water

You will need a square cake tin (mine is 8 inches or 20cm)

Ideally, prepare your rhubarb a day or a few hours ahead. Cut it into long batons then place it in a baking tray with the water and sugar sprinkled over. Cover with foil and bake at 180°c for about 16 minutes (if your rhubarb stalks are very thick it may need 20 minutes). Remove from the oven and leave covered, for it to finish cooking through. Turn the oven on to 165°c. Butter the sides and base of a square cake tin and place a piece of greaseproof paper in it with a little overhang to help you get the cake out later. In a small bowl, add your flour and baking powder along with a pinch of salt. Whisk well to combine. In a small milk pan or saucepan, add the milk, cubed butter and turn on the heat until the milk is steaming. Stir gently so the butter melts, then add the malted milk powder and stir with the whisk until well incorporated. Set aside to cool slightly. Place the 3 eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer (or in a large bowl and use an electric hand mixer). Add the two sugars to the eggs, then beat at high speed until the mixture is pale and thick like custard – this should take about 5 minutes. Turn the mixer speed to low then add the now warm malted milk and butter mixture, pouring it in slowly and steadily. Add the dry ingredients in two goes, folding them in gently until they are just incorporated (it’s important not to overmix at this stage for the most even crumb). Scrape down the sides of the bowl and pour the batter into your cake tin, then bake for 40-45 minutes. Remove the cake when it has set in the centre and allow to cool. Now, either dust with icing sugar and slice OR if you want to make the topping… In a large bowl, beat your double cream with a whisk until you have very soft floppy peaks (ie until they flop over on the end of the whisk when you pick up the whisk out of the bowl and upturn it). Add the cream cheese and icing sugar and beat again once gently to combine. You should have a smooth cream that is spreadable but not stiff. When the cake has cooled, spread the topping on with an off-set spatula. Cut into 8 cake bars, then lay a baton of rhubarb on each bar. Best enjoyed within 3 days, and kept out of the fridge (in winter).

Thank you for being here! See you next time.