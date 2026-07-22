Stone fruit, berries, aubergines, courgettes, tomatoes and corn. In peak summer, I feel high on good produce. This week I bring you a few of my favourite hot summer recipes from the WTYCT archive. Let’s break some bread.

In the spirit of not burning out trying to create yet another cake recipe that the world doesn’t really need, this week, instead please find 12 of my favourite summer recipes from the back catalogue. I love returning to these each year, so I figured you might like to, too?

There’s something for the strawberry sisters, the stone fruit fellas, the corn comrades and the tomato amigos. Barbecue sides, meaty mains, aubergine cakes and berries every way you like.

Hope you find something to enjoy! And if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, All My Pies is now for you. Signing out with a picture of my local mulberry tree in all its glory. Mother Nature, we salute you.

See you next time, when we will be putting black chickpeas through their paces again.