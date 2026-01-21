As the great Carol King once sang, you’ve got to take the bitter with the sweet. A pearl of wisdom. This week’s recipe of Radicchio and Blood Orange Pan Pizza offers up a prime example of what Carol was talking about. I hope you’ll enjoy it.

It’s blood orange season. One of my top three fruits. Crimson. Heavy. Ready to coarse Vitamin C through your veins. It’s been a while since I’ve shared a blood orange recipe on the newsletter, and that needed seeing to.

In my younger years, I had a phase of trying to eat a blood orange every day in January and February. Now I am older and somehow poorer, I can’t quite meet that target, but I do like to make the most of them in sweet and savoury dishes alike.

This week’s recipe is a pan pizza, in the style of my Grandma Pie. Pan pizzas bake up so well in a regular oven, so they’re my go to for hands-off, deep dish pizza. (I stick to Frying Pan Pizza if a more classic style pizza is the goal, but you have to watch as it fries and grills so it’s less ‘laissez-faire’. Or should I say ‘lascia fare’) . I know that pizza oven brands would like to think that cooking outdoors in January is A Thing, but I’ve yet to meet anyone who does this… Come for me, signore Ooni.

Blood Orange sweet treats (see recipes below)

I love the combination of savoury taleggio (I recommend including the rind here), shallot, charred radicchio, fresh radicchio. Sweet and tangy blood orange balances out the rich flavours. It’s important to finish the toppings with the cheese because you don’t want the charred radicchio to completely burn. It’s all about the layers. You can feed 8 with this recipe, with 2 large slices per person. The toppings I’ve suggested will top one of the pizza bases, so double those up if you want you radicchio pizzas only.