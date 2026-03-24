Hello, chicks and chickens! This week, I have a few baking recipes coming for you, in the run up to to the long Easter weekend. The first is this incredible feat of bun genius from my friends at Esters cafe in Stoke Newington. Huge thank you to Nia and Ester’s baker Eve Lyttleton for sharing their exquisite recipe with us. What a way to end forced rhubarb season. These might just be my favourite thing to ever come out of my oven. Not exaggerating.

Esters is a London cafe whose menu is full of beautifully sourced ingredients cooked in creative and brilliant ways. They conceived these buns for Valentine’s Day this year, and what a love affair they are. Once I had seen them I couldn’t get them out of my head. My favourite fruit and baking spice, all in one gorgeous plaited dough, showered and shining in pink dust. I’m delighted to be able to share them with you here.

It was everlasting love at first bite. From now on, like hot cross buns, I will be making these annually. They are the kind of treat you try to eat really slowly because you dread it being finished. And let me tell you, Me and Charles were so sad when they were gone. Make sure you pay the talented people at Esters a visit for breakfast, buns, and coffee when you’re in Hackney.

Rhubarb can be weirdly hard to come by in England, which is confusing. Find papaya from Brazil and mangoes from Costa Rica at any supermarket, but rhubarb from Yorkshire? Fat chance! It makes no sense, but the illusive fruit is always worth the hunt. Especially if these buns are on the menu. You’ll make enough jam here for more than 12 buns, so enjoy the rest on your porridge or toast.

I couldn’t find freeze dried raspberries, but my local Aldi sells freeze dried strawberries which worked a treat here. I whizzed them up in my bullet blender.

Please note, you will need a stand mixer for this recipe, or else superhuman arm strength and a LOT of time (just use the stand mixer). The tender dough is so worth the effort. Let’s bake! My thanks to the sun for coming out for these photographs.

Esters’ Rhubarb Tonka Buns

For the dough

240g buttermilk

50g strong bread flour

490g strong bread flour

4 eggs, from the fridge

2 tbsp olive oil

50g caster sugar

10g salt

6g dried yeast

113g olive oil

For the jam

300g rhubarb

150g caster sugar (white sugar yields the best colour for your jam)

For the butter whip filling

100g caster sugar

250g unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tsp cornflour

2 tonka beans, grated (depending on their size)

For the sprinkle

3 tbsp freeze dried raspberry or strawberry powder

1.5 tbsp caster sugar

To make the tangzhong, combine the buttermilk and 50g strong flour in a medium saucepan and whisk until smooth. Place the saucepan over medium heat and cook, whisking constantly, until the mixture begins to thicken, about 2 minutes. Continue to whisk vigorously until the mixture is very thick and looks a bit like smooth mashed potatoes (about 20 more seconds). Allow to cool until it is at room temperature (you can remove it to a different bowl or stir it or put it in the fridge to hurry this along). In the bowl of a stand mixer add: the tangzhong, eggs, 2 tbsp olive oil, sugar, salt, yeast and flour. Fit the dough hook and mix on a low speed until the mixture comes together into a coarse dough, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then mix on medium-low until the dough is very elastic, about 12-15 minutes. Scrape down the bowl a couple of times as needed during the mix. The dough will have gathered mostly around the hook but still cling to the sides and bottom of the bowl, with a tacky texture. Scrape down the bowl and add half of the 113g olive oil and mix on low speed until it is incorporated into the dough, about 5 minutes (you need a low speed here so the olive oil doesn’t slosh everywhere). Repeat with the other half of olive oil. The dough should no longer stick to the sides of the bowl and will have a smooth and supple appearance. Let the dough rest for a couple of minutes of your standmixer is liable to get hot. Then increase the speed to medium low and continue to mix until the dough is extremely stretch and elastic, another 10-12 minutes. Test the dough to see if it has built up enough strength – which it will need to expand to its maximum volume in the oven. Stop the mixer and raise the hook – the weight of the dough will slowly pull it downward off the hook. A strong dough should stretch the distance to the bottom of the bowl rather than tear. You can also do a windowpane test: pinch off a golf ball-size piece of dough and use your thumbs to flatten it and work it outward into a thin layer. Slowly streth it until it forms a thin membrane through which light passes. If it tears before it thins, or as it falls from the hook, continue to mix it on medium-low for a further 5 minutes. Scrape the dough onto a work surface (you can use a silicone baking matt or lightly dust the surface with flour if you like), then fold the dough in half several times to create a smooth, taut surface. Place it back inside a bowl that will fit in your fridge and cover with plastic wrap or an airtight lid or upside down plate. Let rise at room temperature for 30 minutes, then transfer to the refrigerator and chill for at least 4 hours or up to 24. The longer the rest the better the flavour. To make the jam, finely chop the rhubarb and sprinkle the sugar over. Toss well and allow to macerate for 30 minutes. Cook in a medium pan over a medium-high heat until jammy (a fast, hot cook is better than a slow cook for this type of rhubarb jam). Beat together the butter, sugar, cornflour and grated tonka bean for the whipped butter filling. It should be well combined and a little fluffy when done. The next day or later that day, remove the dough from the fridge. Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the dough with a rolling pin into to a large rectangle. Use a bench scraper or a blunt knife or offset spatula to spread the butter whip filling all over the dough. Take the bottom edge and fold this into the middle then do the same with the top edge so that you have a sort of envelope fold. Take the rolling pin and roll the folded dough out a little bit more, extending its length. Spreading dough with tonka butter whip Use a sharp knife or a dough scraper to divide the long envelope of dough into 12 equal pieces. Then, use the dough scraper to cut each piece almost in half, creating two ‘legs’ of dough. Now for the challenging part! To plait these into knots, take a piece of dough and gently stretch it to lengthen it a little. Twist the dough so it forms a twisted plait then take the end of the dough that isn’t split in your dominant hand between your thumb and index finger. Wrap the twist around your fingers, finally bringing it down in between your thumb and index finger. Gently pinch the dough to form a knot (this can be tricky and takes some getting used to. Don’t worry if it looks a bit messy, the aim is that it stays together in its knot in baking so the delicious filling doesn’t leech out). Twisting dough legs into knots On a buttered baking sheet or muffin tray, prove the buns until they double in size. This should take about 45-90 minutes depending on the warmth of your kitchen. At Esters, as long as it isn’t a hot evening, they freeze the buns unproved on a tray and the night before they want to bake them, they place the frozen buns in a buttered muffin tray inside a plastic bag on a counter top to defrost and prove overnight. They are then ready to bake the next morning. So at this point you can decide if you want to bake the full 12 buns or a half batch. Turn your oven on to 190°C and bake for 14-15 minutes. Meanwhile, make a sugar syrup by dissolving 3 tbsp sugar in 150ml water until slightly thick and syrupy. Remove from the oven and immediately gently brush with the syrup using a pastry brush. Then sprinkle over the red berry sugar (I did this through a tea strainer). Top each bun with a generous teaspoon of rhubarb jam. Enjoy and pat yourself on the back for your incredible work.

Thank you SO MUCH again to Jack, Nia and Eve at Esters for bringing these buns into our lives and for sharing the wonderful recipe with us.

Highlights from the last week:

Thank you so much for being here! See you soon with some more Easter baking.