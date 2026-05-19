There’s one thing I need more of as a mum of a young toddler, and that’s little treats here or there. This weeks recipe is just that. It’s Rosem ary Fried Fish, and it’s here to glam up your evenings.

Young parenthood demands many a sacrifice (and they are all worth it). But one thing I know as my monthly nursery invoice comes in, is that it’s bye bye disposal income. Gone are the days of travelling abroad, or going out for drinks or a meal with friends. And that’s okay! I get my little thrills at home, on the sofa. So dinners that feel a bit fancy but are simple to make are gold dust.

There is always something so exciting about a restaurant that specialises in seafood to me. Like a steakhouse, I feel that they encourage you to hold your head high, slick on some lipstick, and order something exciting, to be eaten with a napkin bib and a knife specific to the task at hand.

When I had my 30th Birthday party (at the phenomenal family-restaurant Trattoria Raffaele in Sydenham), my Dad made a speech and talked about a trip he took me on when I was 8 or 9. Because I am one of four siblings, my parents used to take us on ‘days out’ where we would have dedicated one-on-one time with either parent, and do something special and different. Just us. Maybe it would be a trip to the cinema, or a journey on the top deck of a London tour bus, or a night in a youth hostel in Kent. They are very special memories. The particular time he spoke about in his speech was a trip to Whistable, to the seafood restaurant (I think it was the Whitstable Oyster Company). He remembered me being wide eyed in awe at the tablecloths and shellfish. Perhaps, as he mooted, that’s where my fish (or restaurant) fandom started.

Anyway, this recipe is supposed to bring a bit of that buzz to your living room sofa.

One of my favourite seafood restaurants is Crab House Cafe in Weymouth, where I first tried fish cooked with rosemary. You have to take a bus away from the main town to get there. Sitting on the back seats as it trundles along the quiet seaside roads is all part of the fun. When you arrive, the oyster beds are in plain sight and the menu boasts fishy treats galore. The way the food is plated kind of screams 2006 and I love that about it. The portions are generous and the fish is fresh as you like. I can see they still have rosemary butter monkfish on the menu now…

Rosemary is often thought of as a woody winter herb, but the new spring growth that has recently taken place in the UK makes for soft, tender and extra fragrant sprigs that are well worth picking for your dinner. You can tell it’s new growth because it literally feels softer and is a paler green. Using these whippersnapper sprigs to flavour butter for fish is one of my favourite easy dinners. Especially because someone on your road probably has a rosemary bush in their front garden, so you can get some for free right NOW.

I have a few strongly held herb beliefs and one is that you should never pay for rosemary.

Rosemary Fried Fish

50g butter

3 sprigs rosemary

1 lemon

2 thick fillets of firm white fish (such as monkfish, halibut, cod or haddock)

Melt the butter in a large frying pan on a medium heat. Use one of your rosemary sprigs (as if it is your kitchen utensil) to move the butter around your pan so it is evenly covering its surface. Drop the sprig into the butter and allow it to just begin crisping. When you can smell it, remove it and set aside. Season your fish fillets with salt and pepper. Turn the pan up to medium-high, and add your fillets to the pan. Allow them to brown well on one side for 2 minutes. Slice the lemon into thin slices, saving a quarter to juice later. When you are sure the fish is brown on one side, use a flat spatula or fish slice to flip it over in a confident movement. Turn the heat down to medium. Add the lemon slices and a little more butter to the pan, and then put all of your rosemary sprigs back in the pan and continue to cook it with the fish for 4-7 more minutes.* Spoon the flavoured butter over the fish as it cooks to help it to stay hydrated. You can also put one of the lemon slices on each fillet as they cook. The rosemary should crisp up nicely so it’s like a delicious herby crisp. Enjoy!

*Tips:

How long you cook the fish exactly will depend on type of fish and the thickness of the fillets. You can test the fish by a finger test: the fillet should feel slightly firm and spring back when you touch it. You can also test it with a metal skewer in the middle: put the skewer in, if it comes out warm, the fish is cooked. If not, continue cooking on a lower heat for a little longer. The ones pictured at the top of the newsletter took a full 8-9 minutes to cook through, but if your fillets are longer and thinner they’ll cook more quickly than shorter, fatter fillets.

I like to serve this (with the lemon and rosemary – they’re both delicious) with potatoes, and some roasted or pan fried cherry tomatoes. It’s also great with ratatouille in the summer. Here it is pictured with my Wild Garlic Dauphinoise.

1 year ago… Mango Pudding Pie

2 years ago… Apricot and Pistachio Cobbler

3 years ago… Tomatillo Chicken Escalopes

4 years ago… Birria Quesatacos