Monica Heisey is a legend whose new book ‘Really Good, Actually’ is as funny, truthful and good as everyone says it is. I spoke to Monica about beef burgers, her favourite food scenes in films, and what she looks for in a knife and fork. Inspired by Monica, this week’s dish is a nachos recipe so tasty and tingly I hope every single one of you makes it. Sad nachos are a crime that had to be rectified…

Eating with your hands is fun. I think that’s why nachos are such an enjoyable food. The toppings for these nachos can just as easily be loaded on to oven chips to glorious effect. I say this because I used to eat such a concoction when I worked at (much missed restaurant) Taco Queen, which is also where I learnt to make the cheese sauce below (credit to TQ). And to fry tortilla triangles for the best nachos.

The staff favourite - or maybe just my favourite? - was to fry chips and then top them with the nacho toppings. It was truly incredible, because it had all the sharp, sweet, spicy flavours of the nachos but with the added soft and crisp joy of chips. I owe a lot to Taco Queen. I have tried to recreate the meal with this recipe below, and whether you choose nacho chips or oven chips, I hope you’ll give it a go one day. You can also top a bowl of rice with these toppings to great effect.