This week I give you a vegetarian curry that is deeply satisfying. It’s filling thanks to a high protein content (a thing you might be interested in), and full of flavour thanks to a high fat content (a thing I am interested in). Let’s cook!

I buy paneer very regularly, because it’s a versatile and cheap form of protein. The Paneer Jalfrezi, Paneer Malai Kofte and Grilled and Glazed Paneer that featured on this newsletter are further proof of my enjoyment.

Shahi Paneer is this week’s recipe. It’s a rich dish that I have cooked a lot over the last few winters. Typically I favour hot and spicy curries with more acidity than creaminess, but Shahi Paneer is an exception. It has its origins in Mughlai cuisine, the centuries-old Indo-Persian cuisine which is also responsible for biryani and rogan josh. Imagine the pottage being eaten in 16th century England and then compare it to the dishes of the Mughal empire. As my partner Charles would say: wotty?

Shahi Paneers of years gone by

Mughlai curries tend to be milder and creamy, with plenty of depth of flavour from whole spices. This makes them great for babies and toddlers (just remove any whole spice choking hazards, of course). I can attest that Eli loved this, chanting “more” and “cheese” as I handed him extra cubes of paneer. I also love it, because it’s rich from the cashews and yogurt without being too sweet, complex with the right levelling of spices, and it lets the paneer shine.

This is the kind of recipe that could scare you off when you look at the ingredients list, but is actually a very straightforward process once you have all your spices on your counter.

I enjoy serving this with a Dal Makhani or another type of lentil curry, such as the Even Easier Dal I shared here. It’s also very good with naan and a soft roti.

Shahi Paneer

For the paste

3 tbsp neutral oil

20 cashews

2 onions, chopped

3 green cardamom pods

1 black cardamom

2 tbsp ginger, chopped or grated

4 garlic cloves, chopped or grated

2 tomatoes (fresh, or from a can), chopped

For the curry

2 tbsp butter

3 cloves

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp salt

1 green chilli, split (optional)

120g yogurt

1 block of paneer, socked in salted boiling water

A pinch of saffron (optional)

4 tbsp cream

1 tbsp kasuri methi

Chop your paneer up into cubes and place it in a small bowl, then pour boiling water over it and season very generously with salt. While that’s softening up and gently brining, heat your 3 tbsp oil in a wok or wide pan. Add the onions, cashews and cardamom. Allow to gently fry for 4-5 mins. Season with salt, then add the garlic and ginger. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the raw aroma disappears. Add the tomatoes and cook for 4 minutes more. Remove from the heat and cool for a few minutes, then blend well (I used a bullet blended but any will do). You now have your shahi paste. Back at the pan, heat the butter and add all the whole and ground spices and the split green chilli. When everything is smelling good (about 1-2 minutes), add the shahi paste and cook for 2-3 minutes or so, then add about 300ml water and stir well. Temper the yogurt in a bowl by adding a few tablespoons of the curry sauce to it and stirring well. Then add the orange-tinged yogurt back through the sauce and stir through on a very low heat. Drain the softened paneer from its brine and add it to the curry. Stir well. Lastly, sprinkle in a pinch of saffron if you have it (about 5-6 strands) and 3-4 tbsp cream and finish with a sprinkling of kasuri methi (you’ll smell it on your fingers and maybe on your babies too for the next few days, but it’s always, always worth it.) Enjoy!

Highlights of the last week:

Rhubarb and Custard Buns and Rhubarb and Cream Splits. I keep baking bun dough because it freezes so well. I’m obsessed with eating one fresh out the oven on the weekend and saying to Charles: “this would cost us £4 from a bakery”. He just nods and smiles. Tinned Thai Fishcake Bowls (recipe here) Brisket from Texas Joes, which we visited after seeing it on a YouTube video and noticing it was within walking distance from our offices. Our lunch dates are some of the only real energised conversation we get nowadays so I treasure them. Fishcakes with sauce, quinoa and pickles to try and offset an otherwise high-fat, high-sugar week. Rhubarb for breakfast Goat Tacos (recipe here) with plantain and corn. Old El Paso do white corn tacos now – it’s finally happened.

