Season’s Greetings! New from me this year are two canapé recipes: Mini Pickle Galettes and Waldorf Salad Cups. They make a successful snack platter together if you need nibbles, or you can fashion these as large versions which work as a pleasing lunch menu.

With Christmas fast approaching, Charles and I are trying to watch as many Christmas films before the month is up as we can. So far, we have managed 1.5… Wish us luck.

This week’s recipes are canapés for entertaining, but if you’re not having a party (because like us you have a toddler, or just because you don’t like hosting), these make great TV snacks.

The Mini Pickle Galettes are made with buckwheat pastry, cheese, potato and fennel and are a two-bite treat. The pickles on top are optional, but I feel they work wonders in the acidity department. These are great paired with a mulled cider. Speaking of which, if you’re going to the effort of making pastry you could double up and make yourself a Sausage Roll Galette too, in the spirit of Christmas. Why the hell not?

The second canapé below is one for your health, in the form of Waldorf Salad Cups. Inspired by a Waldorf Salad we ate at Moshulu, a restaurant in Philadelphia that’s located inside a boat (and featured in the film Godfather 2). We ate it alongside parker house rolls which were the best rolls I think I’ve ever eaten in a restaurant:

I had never tried a Waldorf Salad before this. But – probably like you – I knew what was in one because of a famous Fawlty Towers scene that was etched word-for-word onto my brain at age 8. Turns out it’s just the crunchy, fresh ticket to cut through that Christmas richness.

I like these two canapés as a pairing, and also because you can prepare the Waldorf Salad Cups while the mini galettes bake. Time efficiency is everything in these short December days. And in parenthood. Mr and Mrs Claus are on their way, you know!

Mini Pickle, Potato and Cheese Galettes (or whole)

Wholemeal flour 90g

Buckwheat flour 100g

Rye flour 60g

150g cold butter, cubed, plus extra for cooking

20g grated hard cheese (Cheddar or similar), plus extra to garnish

4-5 tbsp cold water

100g crème fraîche or sour cream

3 tbsp ricotta or cream cheese

1 small fennel bulb

1-2 small potatoes

2 cornichons or gherkins, thinly sliced (optional)

Sesame seeds, to garnish (black and/or white)

First, make your pastry. Mix the three flours with the cold, cubed butter and the grated cheese and work it between your fingers until the mixture looks like chunky breadcrumbs (you want some chunks of butter left for the flakiest pastry). Add the cold water then bring the pastry together to form a ball and flatten it into a disc, wrap it in clingfilm and then refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Meanwhile, finely slice the fennel bulb and potato on a mandolin or with a sharp knife. Put a knob of butter in a frying pan and cook the fennel gently on a low-medium heat for 5-6 minutes. Place your potato in a small pan in cold water then bring to the boil and boil for 5-6 minutes. Mix the cheese and crème fraîche or sour cream together with a small whisk or fork and season well with salt and pepper. Finely slice your gherkins or cornichons. Turn the oven on to 180°c. Now roll out your pastry to about 0.5cm thick and cut out circles with a large glass. Dot a teaspoon of the cheese mixture on each then top with some of the cooked fennel strands and a slice of potato, followed by the pickles and a scattering of sesame seeds. Fold up the edges of pastry gently around the filling. Repeat for all the canapes (you should have about 16-20 depending on the size of your glass). Bake on a lined baking sheet in the hot oven for 25-28 minutes until the pastry is crisp on the bottom and well browned. Allow to cool for 15-20 minutes then serve sprinkled with some finely grated cheese. For a big version:

Roll out the galette pastry to a circle of about 25cm diameter then spread the cheesy mixture around the middle leaving a 1.5 inch border around the edges. Top with the fennel and finish with slices of the par-cooked potato and pickles. Fold up the edges over the sides and flatten them a little with a rolling pin, then egg-wash them and sprinkle well with the sesame seeds. Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden on top.

Waldorf Salad Cups

Half a crunchy apple

1-2 sticks celery

1 handful grapes

1 handful walnuts

2-3 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 sweet gem lettuces

Sumac

First remove the exterior lettuce leaves by scoring the base of the floret and gently easing them away from it. You will need about 10-15 leaves. Next, dice the apple, celery, grapes and walnuts into a small, even dice. I could give you a more precise guide, but the size is ultimately up to you. Your cups, your Christmas. In a bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, honey and lemon juice with plenty of black pepper and a pinch of salt. Add the diced fruit, nuts and vegetables to the dressing and toss until well coated. Arrange your lettuce leaves on a plate and place a tbsp of the mixture in each leaf. Sprinkle with a little sumac for a festive finish. Enjoy!

