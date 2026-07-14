Oops I cooked a sweet recipe again. Today we pair strawberries with tahini (as we did three years ago in my Mille Feuille recipe). This recipe has been trolling me for two months as I have worked to get it right. Glad to tell you that I would now serve it to even the harshest critic. Further down I’m reviewing a Sloane Square French brasserie dinner that was a shellfish showdown.

I love strawberries with tahini. I like them on top of porridge. I like them in a bowl on their own (like you would serve strawberries and cream). But I also like using them as a basis for recipe development, because they’re the perfect balance of richness and freshness, and sweet and savoury.

This week’s recipe is a dessert I worked hard for. I made it four times to get it right. I got to the galette idea pretty quickly, but landing on the format of the tahini filling was challenging. First I thought I’d try a tahini frangipane, but when it came out of the oven, the texture was claggy. I learned this is because tahini can absorb up to 100% of its weight in liquid (say what?).

For my second attempt, I tried a simple tahini custard with crème fraîche and sugar, but this wasn’t quite right either. I also baked the galette on my silicone baking sheet that time, which was a major mistake, and resulted in a soft and not crispy base. Too many variables. Too little time.

Then there were the strawberries. I wanted them to cook and get intense but not to make everything soggy. I wanted them to retain colour and vibrancy. I suppose, my problem was I wanted it all. This dessert was doing its best to beat me, but I wasn’t going to give up.