Happy Saturday! I am so excited to be sharing this recipe with you. I hope it’s my autumnal ace card? Further down you’ll find Sweet Potato and Apple Custard Buns and my thoughts on two big players in a sea of London burgers.

Have you ever noticed the caramel that oozes out of a sweet potato when you bake it? It’s intriguing stuff. I became very interested in it recently, after I tasted it and realised it is basically just… actual caramel, but with more complex notes from the starch. I decided I needed to figure out a way to make the most of it. Given that a sweet potato has about 4g of natural sugar per 100g (nearly the same as strawberries), it’s pretty fair to assume that it will make a great dessert.

I decided the best way to make the caramel shine was to infuse a custard with it. And then, since we were going to be baking sweet potatoes, I made a sweet potato brioche to act as our tart case. Don’t be put off, because this particular sweet potato dough is very low-maintenance. The custard brioche pie was in itself wonderful, but to use up as much sweet potato as possible and make everything look more glam, I decided to decorate it with a spiced sweet potato cream topping.

Pumpkin spice could be maligned for being a corporate Starbucks invention.