Good evening. I am really a BIG fan of leeks. This week’s recipe is a 5-ingredient, 20 minute weeknight treat that makes the most of the three L’s: lemons, leeks and lentils. Sometimes, you simply must take the L. No losses here though. Only wins.

I started this month eating a few too many takeaways: burgers, pizzas, and fish and chips were all consumed. The hat-trick. I needed something to sort my guts out. There was a leek in the fridge, a lemon in the fruit bowl and green lentils in the cupboard and so this dinner came about. I added basil oil for its delightful fragrancy, and crispy leeks on top for texture and it actually was insanely good. So here you go.

I’m calling it 5-ingredient because I figure most people have olive oil and stock as a given, but if you want to fight me on it, you know where to find me.

I love leeks. Usually I eat them in some kind of cheesy or creamy dish, but they’re also great poached with vinaigrette or turned into soup with beans (see below). I particularly like crisping up the tops that might otherwise get thrown away. In this orzo dish leeks are able to sing their sweet tune, undisturbed. I love that tune.

Lemony Leek and Lentil Orzo

200g green or brown lentils (dried and boiled, or a tin)

100g orzo

1 large leek, sliced into discs about ½ cm

½ lemon

1 small bunch basil, washed (plus leaves to garnish if you like)

130ml olive oil

300ml stock (vegetable or chicken)

To infuse the olive oil with the basil, place the basil in 100ml of the oil in your smallest pan, on your smallest ring, and heat up gently until bubbling (I used still-wet basil after washing it, which I think stopped the basil from burning). Braise like this for 2 minutes - it will bubble quite furiously - don't worry. Just stand back and rest assured that it will calm down. Once 2 minutes have passed, take off the heat and allow to continue to infuse while you cook the leeks. The oil will become more green. Dice up the ¾ of leek (reserving the top ¼) and sautée it in the remaining 30ml oil (or a mix of butter and olive oil if you have it) for 10 minutes. Add a pinch of salt. It’s okay if the leek colours, this will all add to the flavour. Stir often. Meanwhile boil the lentils if you need to (15 minutes), otherwise drain your tin of lentils so it’s ready to go. When your leek has fully softened, get your orzo on to boil. Add your 300ml hot stock to the leek pan, along with the juice of the half lemon, and stir well. Turn the pan off. When your lentils are soft, add the lemony, leek mix to them and stir. Place a lid on. Now fry the remaining leek discs (from the top of the leek) in plenty of olive oil without any salt. Only turn them when you’re sure they’re browned, using a spatula in one confident movement, so they stay in their discs for a lovely garnish. Using no salt means the leeks will crisp up further when removed from the pan. When coloured and crisp on both sides, sit them on a piece of kitchen towel and season with salt. (Don’t worry if not all the discs stay in tact, it’s nice to have extra for garnish at the table, anyway). A couple of minutes before your orzo finishes cooking drain it, and stir it through the lentil mixture. Season with black pepper and salt. Leave to sit with a lid on for a minute or two. To serve, ladle the orzo into bowls, it will be a little bit soupy, this is a good thing. Top with a generous glug of the basil infused oil and some crispy leek discs, and some extra chopped basil leaves if you like, too. Bellissimo!

Serving suggestions:

You could top the orzo with toasted nuts or breadcrumbs cooked in olive oil until crunchy for a vegan adornment.

Garnish the soup with Pecorino or Grana Padano, if you’re not vegan.

Next time:

You could infuse your oil with other soft herbs if you don’t have basil: oregano, parsley and dill would all work. Or you could use chilli oil instead of herb oil, or even sage butter. Imagine!

Don’t throw away the herbs after you’ve infused the oil. You can whizz them into a pesto, or mix them through a soup or stew or simply eat them like you would wilted spinach.

White Bean and Leek Soup

Olive oil

2 leeks, including tops

2 sticks celery

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tins white beans (cannellini or butter), or 2-3 cups soaked and cooked beans

1L vegetable or chicken stock

3 sprigs rosemary, finely chopped

1 tsp regular chilli flakes

1 tsp urfa chilli flakes

Juice of a lemon

20g butter (optional)

Grana Padano or similar, 30g (optional)

Sweat the leeks and celery in olive oil for 15 mins. Add the chopped rosemary and the garlic. Cook for 2 minutes. Add your beans, stock, juice of half the lemon, chilli flakes and black pepper. Cook for 10 minutes. Blend if you prefer a smooth soup. Fry up the finely sliced leek tops in olive oil, without salt until crispy and browning. Set aside then sprinkle with salt (and lemon zest if you like). Add the rest of the lemon juice to the soup (or to taste), and thin with stock or water if you like a thinner soup. Serve in bowls with crispy leeks on top, and garnish with Urfa chilli, grated cheese and olive oil.

Have a great week, eat some leek. x