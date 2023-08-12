Hello! I am very excited about this month’s Interview because it’s with the supremely talented and charming actress Aimee Lou Wood! We spoke about a heavenly jacket potato experience, how Spaghetti Bolognese was a turning point in overcoming her eating disorder, and Aimee’s favourite Stockport and Camberwell takeaways. My recipe for you this week, further down, is another cabbage focused weeknight treat: Kimchi Fried Rice. It is made with only 7 ingredients, give it a go if you dare!

It’s not too often you get to interview a Bafta award winning actress, and even less often one as lovely as Aimee Lou Wood. I met Aimee last year playing parlour games at my friend’s Christmas party and one thing I will say is that the woman really lights up a room! Later I got to watch Aimee sing Gabrielle’s Out Of Reach as 2022 turned into 2023, which was a great way to bring in this year, I must say.

Aimee is known for her role in Netflix’s Sex Education (back next month for its 4th series), but you may also have seen her on stage in Cabaret at The Playhouse Theatre in London, or as Margaret Harris in 2022’s Living alongside Billy Nighy. In October this year she’ll be on big screens in Seize Them with Lolly Adefope and Nicola Coughlan. I can’t wait!