I hope you like this one folks, because let’s be honest, this is a rarity. Most of my recipes do not take 10 minutes. Think of this as your speedy weekday dinner or lunch for when you’re feeling broke. Your three ingredient pasta, that’s something very different from ye olde pomodoro…

It is true that you can never have too many pastas. But you can get sick of having the same kind of pastas. This one brings flavours you might not initially associate with pasta, but they make for a deliciously savoury bowl of carbs. The recipe has three ingredients (besides the pasta and your oil or butter), and it’s really cheap. It’s my new cheap-as-chips pasta for when I’m feeling broke. Which is literally all of the time.